BDCA ROUND 3: Stepien blasts 158 for Demons against Dragons

THE class and power hitting of White Hills' captain Brayden Stepien was on full display against Sandhurst on the opening day of round three of the Bendigo District Cricket Association season on Saturday.
Batting at No.3 instead of his usual opening position, Stepien plundered 158 in the Demons' huge score of 9-347 at Scott Street.
The Scott Street wicket is proving to be a batsman's paradise, with Stepien's knock the third week in a row a first XI century has been scored after team-mate Rhys Irwin (111) and Huntly North's Ryan Grundy (115) both made tons on it the previous fortnight.
Stepien's ton was his fourth first XI century for the Demons in what was a BDCA game that featured two players who have played Big Bash League cricket - Stepien and Sandhurst leg-spinner Liam Bowe.
Bowe, who has returned to Sandhurst from Premier Cricket club Essendon this season, finished the day with a five-wicket haul.
Stepien started his innings with the score at 1-23 in the fourth over and while he was at the wicket scored 158 of the Demons' 233 runs.
Stepien, who was twice dropped before reaching his hundred on 44 and 80, struck 18 boundaries and three sixes - one of which landed on the roof of the White Hills' rooms off Ben Evans (0-42) and couldn't be retrieved.
The player with the best seat to watch the 188-ball Stepien masterclass was team-mate Caleb Barras (30), with the pair putting on 148 for the third wicket.
Irwin backed up his century the previous week with an unbeaten 58 off 57 balls as the Demons pushed towards the 350-run mark.
Of the 85 overs bowled by the Dragons, 68 were by spinners Bowe (5-79), Liam Stubbings (0-65), captain Dylan Gibson (0-60) and Evans.
Bowe's five-for included the dismissal of Stepien, who was caught by Gibson at first slip in the 71st over, bringing to an end the BDCA's highest innings since 2019-20.
"It was a good result for the boys and we're playing the way we want to play with our batting at the moment," Stepien said.
"It was nice to be able to contribute personally in the total.
"It's obviously good to have the runs on the board, but we know Sandhurst is a team with a lot of match-winners and experience and they aren't just going to roll over, they are going to fight.
"White Hills is a fairly flat wicket at the moment and a quick outfield, so we know we'll have to bowl really well next week."
On his move from opener to No.3, Stepien said it was an opportunity to reward Xavier Dunham (5) with a crack at the top of the order.
"Xav was coming off 70 in the twos opening the batting and we wanted to reward him for that," Stepien said.
* For the sixth time in his first XI career at Strathdale-Maristians, Suns' captain Cameron Taylor took at least seven wickets in an innings.
Taylor spun his way to 7-57 off 22.1 overs against Bendigo United at Harry Trott Oval.
Taylor took seven of the last eight wickets to fall as the Redbacks - batting first for the third time from as many games this season - fell from 2-101 to all out for 198.
Taylor's seven wickets featured five modes of dismissal: two lbw, two caught, one bowled, one stumped and one caught and bowled.
At one stage Taylor had 0-30 off six overs before taking 7-27 off his next 97 balls.
Given the chance to open the batting again after his second innings half-century against Kangaroo Flat last week, Marcus Mangiameli followed up with another score of 50 for Bendigo United.
Mangiameli batted until after tea in making a determined 50 off 159 balls before he was the third of Taylor's seven wickets when he was bowled.
No.3 Riley Treloar looked in good touch with 49 off 66 balls with eight boundaries and one six before being run out, while Harry Donegan made 37 at No.7
Captain and usual opener Clayton Holmes dropped down the order to No.5 for the Redbacks and made 9 before being bowled by James Barri (1-48) after striding down the wicket.
* After taking a double hat-trick in the under-18s last week, now Huntly North's Lachie Wilson has a five-wicket bag in the first XI.
Emerging leg-spinner Wilson had a day to remember with a haul of 5-51 off 13 overs against reigning premiers Kangaroo Flat at Strauch Reserve.
Kangaroo Flat bucked its trend of the past 18 months off winning the toss and bowling first by opting to put a score on the board.
But the Roos fell well short of batting out their 85 overs when bowled out in the 69th for 206.
Wilson snared 5-51 off 13 overs, the second Huntly North player to take five wickets in as many weeks after Shane Gilchrist's 5-82 against White Hills seven days earlier.
Among Wilson's dismissals were Dylan Klemm (24) and Brent Hamblin (4), who he bowled.
The Power side featured the return of all-rounder Sandun Ranathunga, who after starting the season in the Goulburn Murray competition has returned to Huntly North.
Ranathunga took 1-31 off 13 overs in his return game.
Kangaroo Flat skipper Jake Klemm top-scored for the Roos with 58 off 83 balls, while the evergreen Adam Burns ticked the runs over as a cluster of Kangaroo Flat wickets fell late to finish 35 n.o.
Kangaroo Flat had one stage been 4-159 before losing 6-47.
Huntly North had a tricky 13 overs to navigate before the close of play and went to stumps at 2-37.
Opener Jarrod Harris (4 n.o. off 45) survived and will resume the chase on day two alongside Shane Gilchrist (1 n.o.), with the Power needing 150 for their first win of the season.
Grundy (7) and Bilal Kamal (21) are the batsmen out for Huntly North.
* Bendigo wicket-keeper Xavier Ryan was kept busy behind the stumps against Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park.
Ryan took five catches as the Goers bowled the Hawks out for 173.
It was another economical bowling performance from the Goers.
Bendigo restricting Eaglehawk to 173 in 84.3 overs followed Golden Square crawling its way to 188 off 94.1 overs against the Goers the previous round.
The duo of Bailey Goodwin (2-26 off 19) and Kieren Burns (1-21 off 20) combined for 3-47 off 39 overs for the Goers, with 20 maidens also between them.
All-rounder Nathan Fitzpatrick (3-51) was the leading wicket-taker for Bendigo.
Two of Fitzpatrick's three wickets were catches taken by wicket-keeper Ryan.
Eaglehawk youngster Xavier Grant found out why cricket can be such a fickle game.
After making an unbeaten 101 in the under-18s earlier in the day Grant was later dismissed by Fitzpatrick in the first XI for a second-ball duck.
Batting at No.9, captain Aaron Mono with 35 off 69 top-scored for the Hawks.
* Strathfieldsaye grinded its way to a score of 192 against Golden Square at Wade Street.
The innings featured what could prove to be a crucial ninth-wicket partnership between two of the Jets' teenagers in Jett Grundy and Bayden Hunter.
Having been 8-151 Grundy (26 n.o.) and Hunter (21) added 41 for the ninth wicket, while earlier opener Savith Priyan (46) and Aston Wilson (31) shared in a 74-run second-wicket stand.
Experienced Golden Square spinners Scott Johnson (3-52 off 29) and captain Liam Smith (3-56 off 27) combined for 6-108 off 56 overs, while opening bowler Dylan Robinson finished with 2-17 off 12 overs having earlier conceded just two runs off his first seven overs.
Huntly North 101 v Kangaroo Flat 4-103
Bendigo United 59 v Strathdale-Maristians 5-150
Bendigo 197 v Eaglehawk 1-36
Strathfieldsaye 222 v Golden Square
Sandhurst 202 v White Hills
Maiden Gully Marist 32 & 2-24 v Bendigo United 1-61
Eaglehawk 231 v Sandhurst
Golden Square 86 v White Hills 2-16
Strathfieldsaye 9-157 v Kangaroo Flat
Bendigo 149 v Strathdale-Maristians
Kangaroo Flat 261 v Strathdale-Maristians 1013
Maiden Gully Marist 237 v White Hills
Strathfieldsaye Jets 2-259 v Strathfieldsaye
Eaglehawk 7-340 v Golden Square
Eaglehawk 8-144 v Kangaroo Flat 1015
Bendigo 7-220 v Strathfieldsaye
Bendigo United 1-111 def Maiden Gully Marist 45
Sandhurst 8-211 v Huntly North
