Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Review

BDCA ROUND 3: Stepien blasts 158 for Demons against Dragons

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated November 5 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 1:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
White Hills' captain Brayden Stepien during his knock of 158 against Sandhurst on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe
White Hills' captain Brayden Stepien during his knock of 158 against Sandhurst on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe

BENDIGO ADDY CRICKET HQ

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.