Bendigo Advertiser
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Browse

Cemetery trust flags new approach, seeks feedback for new-look policy

JD
By Jenny Denton
November 11 2023 - 12:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RPCV CEO Lauretta Stace says the organisation is moving towards a more community focused style of management. Picture by Jenny Denton
RPCV CEO Lauretta Stace says the organisation is moving towards a more community focused style of management. Picture by Jenny Denton

Remembrance Parks Central Victoria (RPCV) is seeking public input on the adornment of grave sites as the organisation moves towards a more community-focused approach, its CEO says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.