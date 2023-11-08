Dairy farm owned by one family for 70 years goes up for sale

An executor's sale will be held for a highly regarded dairy farm at Gunbower near the Murray River in northern Victoria.
An expressions of interest campaign has been launched for Kurrajong Park across 134 hectares (330 acres) just 3km from the Murray Valley Highway town and 45km north-west of Echuca.
Agents say D.K. OBerin's dairy property was renowned as one of the top producing properties in the district.
With more than 70 years of single family ownership, the farm fronts the Gunbower Creek and is said to have excellent soil types across its 38 paddocks.
Agents from Charles L King and Co say the farm could be continued as a dairy or easily adapted for lifestyle pursuits.
There are three homes on the property across five titles.
It has a 24-unit swing over dairy with auto cup removers.
It also has an automated feed system and a 10,000 litre vat.
Other improvements include an enclosed workshop and calf shed.
The farm features about 84ha pipe and riser irrigation, 30ha open channel irrigation and 12ha spray irrigation.
The irrigation network is supplied from three electric pumps fed by a 250mm pipe from Gunbower Creek.
Agents say fencing across the farm has been renewed.
Expressions of interest close on Thursday, December 14.
No price was suggested for the sale.
For more information contact the agents from Charles L. King and Co, Allan Mitchell 0427 562590, Gary Wood 0408 505733 and Colin Ibbs 0427 349648.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.