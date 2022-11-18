Residents in the state's north are hoping one of their best assets will help boost the region's economy following the devastation caused by recent flood events.
Murray River Paddlesteamers wants patrons from across the country to make their way to Echuca-Moama to see what the twin towns have to offer.
Murray River Paddlesteamers director Craig Burgess said its new 'Resilience Sale' was designed to motivate more Australians to visit Echuca in 2023 and beyond.
"Echuca and sister town across the river, Moama, have done it tough for the past three years," he said.
"Through bushfires, the pandemic and now flooding, which has now receded, but our local tourism industry is resilient.
"We want to play our part in attracting visitors back to our beautiful region and the mighty Murray."
In 2023/24, Murray River Paddlesteamers will offer three-night 'Discovery' cruises along the iconic Murray River one-way from Echuca to Torrumbarry Weir.
There will also be four-night 'Explorer' cruises one-way back to Echuca, with guests also able to combine the different itineraries to create new seven-night 'All the Rivers Run' journeys round-trip from Torrumbarry Weir - the longest itinerary ever for the company.
OTHER STORIES:
This will be the first time one-way cruises have been offered, allowing guests a more immersive and varied experience, with complimentary coach transfers between Echuca and Torrumbarry Weir included in fares.
Carrying just 16 guests, powered by a restored 1906 steam engine and totally refurbished with deluxe cabins and ensuites, the boutique Emmylou starred in the hit 1983 TV mini-series, 'All the Rivers Run', starring Sigrid Thornton.
The charm-filled riverboat offers authentic, all-inclusive journeys along the mighty Murray with stops to visit wineries, historic farm stations, indigenous sites, wildlife along tributaries and country towns.
Murray River Paddlesteamers is offering savings of 15 per cent for couples, a halving of the solo passenger surcharge to 30 per cent and free wine, souvenirs and gift vouchers for bookings made on three, four and seven-night cruises in 2023 or 2024
For more information, call 03 5482 5244 or visit psemmyloucruises.com
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.