Body found in Koondrook after search for missing Barham boater.

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
November 5 2023 - 3:39pm
A range of emergency services searched the waters for seven days before the sad discovery on Friday. Picture supplied
A body, believed to be that of a missing Barham man in his 50s, was found in the Gunbower Creek at Koondrook on Friday, November 3.

