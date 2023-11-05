A body, believed to be that of a missing Barham man in his 50s, was found in the Gunbower Creek at Koondrook on Friday, November 3.
The man was reported missing from Barham, just north of the Murray River, around 2pm on October 28.
Emergency services were called to the Murray River at Barham after an abandoned boat was found.
NSW Police said officers attached to Murray River Police District attended and with assistance from Victoria Police, NSW SES, Marine Rescue NSW, and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, commenced an extensive search for the man which ended on Friday.
A spokesperson said the body is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be the missing man.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
