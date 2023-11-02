A man accused of murdering a Bendigo mother of four was on bail at the time of his alleged crime, a court has heard.
Junortoun man James Pualic, 44, has appeared by video link in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court before Magistrate Trieu Huynh, facing charges relating to two matters.
Mr Pualic sat silent during the hearing, only speaking when asked direct questions about his understanding of the proceedings by the magistrate.
One charge relates to Mr Pualic's alleged murder of Kangaroo Flat woman Analyn "Logee" Osias on October 29.
This charge was laid on the evening of October 31, shortly before a community vigil for Ms Osias began.
Some of Ms Osias' friends and family members were in the Bendigo courtroom on November 2, supported by court staff.
Mr Huynh told police prosecutor Senior Constable Matthew Hendry that he would allow the police a longer time than usual to supply the hand up briefs because of the "seriousness of the alleged offending" and the "multitude" of forensic evidence to be examined.
Mr Pualic also faces charges including trespassing with the intent to assault a person and is accused of committing an indictable offence on bail - murder against his former partner.
Court documents reveal he gave a no-comment interview to police.
The court heard Mr Pualic, who remained in custody, had been on bail since a court appearance on August 4, 2023.
This bail has now been revoked and Mr Pualic will return before the court on March 6, 2024, for a committal mention.
A second matter related to the case has been adjourned to the same date.
