Rosalind Park bats 'important to our ecosystem': department

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
November 3 2023 - 4:00am
A grey-headed flying fox at Rosalind Park in October. Picture by Darren Howe
Once the talk of the town, the bat population at Rosalind Park has reduced, but the threatened species remains vulnerable to hot weather and habitat loss.

Journalist

Jonathon has been reporting in Bendigo since March 2021, covering a range of issues including politics, business, and health. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

