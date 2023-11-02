Once the talk of the town, the bat population at Rosalind Park has reduced, but the threatened species remains vulnerable to hot weather and habitat loss.
Leila Brook, acting manager of statewide wildlife advisory services at the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA), said it was estimated there were fewer than 5000 bats, or grey-headed flying foxes, in the park.
Ms Brook said that in Bendigo there were usually higher numbers in autumn and winter, with fewer flying foxes in the warmer months.
"They're a nomadic species, so they move around their range largely in response to food availability," she said.
"And so when there are a lot of food resources around Bendigo, you might see higher numbers, but it might also be impacted by the availability of food in other places."
Ms Brook said while the bats gathered in large numbers, "across their entire range they're considered threatened".
"The primary threat is considered to be loss of habitat or changes to their habitat," she said.
"Both the roosting habitat where they sleep during the day, but also their foraging habitat, places where they get food."
Ms Brook said the species had an important role in our ecosystem.
"They have a role in regenerating our native forests through seed dispersal and pollinating native plants," she said.
"They occur from North Queensland all the way down to South Australia, they're a really fascinating species."
DEECA worked closely with the City of Greater Bendigo to protect the species, including providing a cooling system to protect them during summer.
"In the summer of 2019/2020 Bendigo had five consecutive days over 36.5 degrees with some days reaching over 40 degrees." City of Greater Bendigo manager parks and open space, Chris Mitchell said.
"Over 200 flying fox perished in Rosalind Park due to heat stress during this time.
"In December 2020 a cooling system was installed in partnership with DELWP (now DEECA) and World Wildlife Fund.
"However, a very mild summer was experienced with only one day reaching 38 degrees. This was followed by successive milder summers."
Mr Mitchell said the cooling system could reduce atmospheric temperature by up to eight degrees in an hour.
"Testing of the cooling system is ongoing and its value will only be known following consecutive days of extreme heat," he said.
According to Wildlife Victoria, flying foxes were first detected in Bendigo in March 2010 with 32,000 counted in that year.
Since then the Bendigo colony size has reduced and now ranges from around 200 individuals in winter to around 2000 in summer.
