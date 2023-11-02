Kelsey Griffin will captain the Bendigo Spirit this WNBL season.
One of the all-time greats of the club, Griffin was voted captain by her team-mates, with veteran point guard Kelly Wilson and first-year import Mehryn Kraker voted as vice-captains.
"Any time that a group of your peers vote you into a leadership position, it's quite special," Griffin said.
"We've got such a high quality of characters that I'm fortunate enough to play alongside this year, so it really means a lot.
"I've got a lot of experience around me in the leadership group, Kelly is the WNBL games-record holder and that most likely won't be broken.
"She knows not only what it takes to play the game, but to win championships as well, and brings a level head.
"For (first-year player) Mehryn to be voted into the leadership group as an import is pretty rare, I don't know how many times that's happened across the WNBL.
"For her to already have the belief from her teammates that she's one of the best people to be in that position, I think that speaks a lot about what she's going to bring to the group."
Griffin will miss Saturday night's opening game of the season because of a hamstring injury.
"Kelsey has consistently proven herself to be a standout individual, both on and off the court," Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said.
"Her exceptional character shines through as she leads by example, demonstrating exceptional communication skills, an unwavering work ethic, and a wealth of experience that creates an environment of trust and clarity for her teammates.
"What sets Kelsey apart is her ability to inspire and motivate others. She sets high standards that inspire her teammates to go above and beyond for the team, recognising her commitment to their collective success."
