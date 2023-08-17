Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Spirit re-signs point guard Kelly Wilson

Updated August 17 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 4:30pm
Kelly Wilson will be back in Bendigo Spirit colours for her 21st season in the WNBL. Picture by Darren Howe
Kelly Wilson will be back in Bendigo Spirit colours for her 21st season in the WNBL. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo basketball fan favourite Kelly Wilson will play her 21st season in the WNBL after re-signing with the Bendigo Spirit.

