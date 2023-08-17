Bendigo basketball fan favourite Kelly Wilson will play her 21st season in the WNBL after re-signing with the Bendigo Spirit.
The WNBL games record holder was part of the Bendigo Spirit's championship success in 2013 and 2014 and her experience and class will be a valuable part of this year's squad.
"Her experience is really valuable to the program and she's an incredible asset," Bendigo Spirit coach Kennedy Kareama said of 39-year-old Wilson.
"For me it's obviously the leadership skills that she brings and the mentorship and the laser-beam focus she brings to everything that she does.
"Her approach to training and her work ethic is second to none. She can literally run a team and just knows everybody's strengths, inside and out.
"There's a lot of positives with having Kelly in our program but obviously, the experience and continuity are the big ones."
Wilson said the opportunity to right the wrongs of last year when the Spirit missed the play-offs was a major reason behind her return to the club.
"Most definitely, the way we started the season wasn't the same as the way we ended," Wilson said.
"It was certainly a disappointing finish to our season and the form that we started it with.
"Several factors like injury and stuff like that happened and you never want to finish a season without playing finals or playing your best basketball, that was probably the disappointing part.
"The opportunity to play for Kennedy (coach Kennedy Kareama) and play with Kels (Kelsey Griffin) again were two of the main reasons why I decided to come back."
The Spirit travel to Korea on Wednesday to play in the Park Shin-Ja Cup from August 26 to September 3.
Bendigo will also travel to Mildura during the off-season to take on Mildura's men's CBL team on September 23.
The Spirit's regular-season campaign kicks off against Townsville Fire at Red Energy Arena on November 4.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.