Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Rod Symons-trained Makusha carrying good form into Bendigo Cup day

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 31 2023 - 10:22am, first published 10:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Makusha, ridden by Jake Noonan, returns to the mounting yard after winning at Echuca earlier this month. Noonan will again be aboard the four-year-old gelding on Bendigo Cup day. Picture by Brendan McCarthy/Racing Photos
Makusha, ridden by Jake Noonan, returns to the mounting yard after winning at Echuca earlier this month. Noonan will again be aboard the four-year-old gelding on Bendigo Cup day. Picture by Brendan McCarthy/Racing Photos

ROD Symons is hoping he and his fellow Bendigo trainers can make their presence felt on Bendigo Cup day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.