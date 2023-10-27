BENDIGO trainer Brent Stanley is looking ahead to the $2 million Coolmore Stud Stakes on Victoria Derby day with supreme confidence following a brilliant victory by his gun colt Celui at Moonee Valley on Friday night.
The son of Toronado produced the third and most authoritative win of his fledgling five-start career, toppling a small, but quality field of three-year-olds over 1000m.
Celui, ridden for the second time under race conditions by champion jockey Damien Oliver, sat three wide for much of the trip, but demonstrated his class by kicking clear in the straight when the chips were down and finishing the race off in style to win by one and a quarter lengths over the heavily-backed favourite Revalene ($3.20).
The Clayton Douglas-trained Title Fighter ($13) was close by in third.
Stanley, who will be aiming for some success on his home track on Bendigo Cup day next Wednesday, has never been backward in his high opinion of Celui.
The former Group 1-winning jockey was stoked to see the lightly-raced colt again vindicate that judgment.
"He was three-wide all the way, but as I have said, he is a high quality horse and that will top him off for next Saturday," he said.
"I said to Ollie before he hopped on that I haven't been this confident since Sweet Sherry won the (Listed) Maribyrnong (Trial Stakes in 2015) up the straight.
"And the best thing is he went around at 85 (per cent); he'll be at 100 per cent next week."
With plenty to look forward to with Celui, Stanley was equally chuffed to have helped Oliver to his 44th Cox Plate Carnival win.
The 128-time Group 1 winning jockey and 11-time Scobie Breasley medallist will retire at the end of this year.
"We are great mates ... it's a privilege to be able to put him on a winner on his last hurrah on the way out," Stanley said about Oliver, who partnered Celui to his first-up win at Bendigo last month.
"I have some great clients in him ... it's just sensational.
"It was the barrier trial on the way to next week."
READ MORE:
Oliver echoed Stanley's massive opinion of Celui, who was the Group 2 winning trainer's only purchase at the Melbourne Premier Yearling Sale, for $200,000.
"He's a really nice horse; a lovely strong colt," he said.
"Brent and I have had a good opinion of him all the way along and it was good to see him deliver it today.
"You know Sparky never lacks any confidence. He didn't really tie me down (on instructions). He was a jockey himself.
"He did say he's never been so confident before a race and there is no one more confident than him.
"It's great to see him with a nice horse."
Regarded as the grand final for three-year-old sprinters, the Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m) is one of three Group 1 races contested on Victoria Derby day.
Celui is set to be Stanley's first runner in the race.
The most obvious comparison to Celui in terms of the best young sprinters Stanley has trained, Sweet Sherry debuted as a two-year-old by winning the Listed Maribyrnong Stakes down the straight at Flemington.
She raced 16 times during her short career for four wins and one placing for $658,300 in prize earnings and was a starter in the Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes and Group 1 Golden Slipper in 2016.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.