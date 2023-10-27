Bendigo Advertiser
Brent Stanley-trained colt

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 27 2023 - 7:41pm, first published 7:36pm
Celui, ridden by champion jockey Damien Oliver, wins the Chef's Hat Handicap at Moonee Valley on Friday night. Picture by George Sal/Racing Photos
BENDIGO trainer Brent Stanley is looking ahead to the $2 million Coolmore Stud Stakes on Victoria Derby day with supreme confidence following a brilliant victory by his gun colt Celui at Moonee Valley on Friday night.

