Record numbers of aspiring young soccer players have trialled for the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League's junior representative squads.
The trial process was completed this week, with hundreds of players competing for positions in boys and girls squads from under-11s through to under-16s.
"We had 300 juniors register to trial for the program, which is phenomenal, we've never had numbers like that before,'' BASL operations manager Lauren Stevens said.
"Of that 300 we select about 160 players for our 11 squads.
"The interest is huge and I think it's a combination of things that is generating that interest.
"We're riding the buzz of the World Cup and it hasn't worn off... we saw that last night with the Matildas playing in front of a sold out crowd in Perth.
"The other part of it is this program gets better each year. The word of mouth is selling this program.
"Kids that didn't trial last year wanted to trial this year."
Of the BASL's 11 clubs, seven are represented in coaching positions.
"Quality coaches is a challenge and it's something you have to work at, but we feel we're lucky in that area,'' Stevens said.
"(BASL technical director) Louise McColl heads the program in that coaching space and we're so fortunate to have her.
READ MORE: Daniels makes bright start to new NBA season
READ MORE: Another key player departs BFNL
"This program is as much about coach development as it is player development. We've invested heavily in coach development by funding C-licence courses.
"Our assistant coaches are quite often players that have aged out of our program, but then we buddy them up with a head coach and develop them until they're ready to become head coaches themselves."
The squads will be selected in the coming weeks before the players have a break over the summer school holidays.
"Our first training back will be the first Monday in February and we'll prepare for our first tournament which is the Boys and Girls FC in Bendigo at the end of March,'' Stevens said.
"We have a small break for the (Easter) school holidays and then come back for an intense block ahead of the Country Championships in Mildura on the King's Birthday Weekend in June.
"The heart of the program is preparing the squads for the Country Championships."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.