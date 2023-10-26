Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Basketball

Bendigo basketballer Dyson Daniels makes an impact for Pelicans

Updated October 26 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 3:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dyson Daniels had six points in his first game of the NBA season.
Dyson Daniels had six points in his first game of the NBA season.

Dyson Daniels and his New Orleans Pelicans team-mates made a successful start to the new NBA season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.