Dyson Daniels and his New Orleans Pelicans team-mates made a successful start to the new NBA season.
Daniels had six points, five rebounds, two steals and one block in the Pelicans' 111-104 road win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
In the off-season, Daniels said he wanted to be more aggressive in his second season in the NBA.
It didn't take the former Bendigo Braves guard long to show his attacking mindset. With his first offensive opportunity for the game, Daniels athletically spun past his defender Luke Kennard and he made the lay-up.
It was the first of three field goals Daniels made for the game.
Foul trouble hindered his minutes, but the 20-year-old still played 18 minutes and was one of the Pelicans best performers off the bench.
The Pelicans play their first home game of the season on Sunday (AEDT) against the New York Knicks before facing the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday (AEDT).
READ MORE: Another key player departs BFNL
Meanwhile, Maryborough's Matthew Dellavedova will miss another round of NBL action as he recovers from concussion.
His NBL club Melbourne United said Dellavedova was "progressing well" in his recovery from the head knock he copped in round three and that he had cleared all medical tests.
But the NBA championship-winning guard will miss at least two more games as ladder leaders Melbourne (6-1) take on Tasmania (away) and Illawarra (home) in round five.
Dellavedova's return is likely to come in United's home clash with the Perth Wildcats on November 6.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.