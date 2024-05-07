Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Brereton honoured to lead Vixens in new Super Netball reserves competition

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 7 2024 - 11:02am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Strikers and new Melbourne Vixens reserves coach Tracey Brereton.
Bendigo Strikers and new Melbourne Vixens reserves coach Tracey Brereton.

BENDIGO Strikers championship coach Tracey Brereton says she is proud and privileged to be appointed as coach of the newly developed Melbourne Vixens reserves squad.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.