Police investigate group assault at Golden Square petrol station

By Gabriel Rule
Updated October 26 2023 - 6:58pm, first published 6:01pm
A California Gully man was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Picture file
A California Gully man was injured in a group assault at a petrol station on Monday, October 23.

