A California Gully man was injured in a group assault at a petrol station on Monday, October 23.
The group of male offenders chased the 31-year-old into a service station on High Street, Golden Square after an altercation at a house nearby around 8.30pm, police said.
Police said the man was assaulted inside the store and a window was damaged before the offenders fled on foot.
The parties were believed to be known to each other, police said.
The California Gully man was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
IN OTHER NEWS:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.