Gai Waterhouse was in town for Bendigo Cup in 2015. And she appeared delighted.
The first lady of Australian racing had won her first Bendigo Cup after her horse The Offer scored a gutsy win in the days' $300,000 feature.
"How good was that," a jubilant Ms Waterhouse reportedly said after the race.
As was to be expected, fashions on the field was dominated with fascinators and florals while the people of Bendigo brushed off their racing best.
Flash forward to Wednesday, November 1, 2023 and the he roses are pruned and grass trimmed for the Apiam Bendigo Cup on November 1.
Bendigo Jockey Club CEO Rob Henjuis is confident the crowd at this year's Bendigo Cup will be back to pre-COVID levels.
This year's race has even sparked international interest, with English trainer James Ferguson confirming he will be targeting the race with emerging stayer Land Legend.
