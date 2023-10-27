A central Victorian property once owned by Australian singer John Farnham is on the market providing any potential owner with their own 'touch of paradise'.
Situated on 70 hectares of "prime" farming land at Goornong, 27km north of Bendigo, the property boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a pool, massive living areas and scenic views in all directions.
The property has had several owners since the 1970s but none more famous than the Australian singing superstar.
With a career stretching back to the 1960s, Farnham became a household name in the 1980s with his multi-platinum selling album Whispering Jack and its iconic single You're the Voice.
In 1998, Farnham bought the property at Goornong and with his wife Jill established a quarter-horse breeding enterprise at the site which was re-named 'Chance Lodge.'
He sold the property in 2009 but only a year later the mansion burnt down.
It was then rebuilt and now new owners have the chance to buy the southern plantation-style home.
Director of Luke Ryan Real Estate Rochester, Luke Ryan, said the house was put up for sale on October 25 and was a true gem in the area.
"It is something I have certainly never seen before," he said.
"The sheer size of the home is impressive.
"It is a grand statement. There is nothing like it that I have seen in the area.
"It has been completely refurbished by the owners.
"Everything has been redone to a high level. They have spent a lot of time and put a lot of effort in to making this the product that it is today."
Mr Ryan said with a massive amount of river frontage along the Campaspe River and a brilliant location, this was a fantastic opportunity for any buyer.
"Put all the things you love in a property together and put it in the mixing pot and you get this house," he said.
He said not only was the house a great home but there were amazing agricultural opportunities with the available surrounding farmland.
"The property has A-grade soil, it is highly productive country and the location is so close to Bendigo and Echuca - and not that far from Melbourne either," he said.
"That just adds to the package I believe."
Mr Ryan said despite his years of experience in the real estate world, the property still managed to blow him away upon first sight.
"You walk in the gates and you just go 'wow'," he said.
"The asphalt driveway, the gardens, the lawns and I know the work (the owners) have put in to get it like that.
"It is really rewarding for the owners to sit back now and look at what they have done."
The property has an asking price of $5 million.
