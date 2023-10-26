REIGNING Apiam Bendigo Cup winning trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace are an early chance to defend their crown in next Wednesday's $500,000 Group 3 feature.
The gun training pair have two horses among the 31 nominations received for this year's race on Thursday - last weekend's Caulfield Cup starter United Nations and Interpretation.
Maher and Eustace won the cup for the first time last year with High Emocean, who six days later, went on to finish third behind Gold Trip in the Group 1 Melbourne Cup.
It followed a second the year before in the Bendigo Cup with Smokin' Romans, in the race won by the Maddie Raymond-trained Wentwood.
Interpretation is one of five horses among the nominations accepted for this Friday night's $750,000 Group 2 Moonee Valley Cup (2500m).
The others are Fancy Man (Annabel Neasham), Mount Popa (Michael, Wayne and John Hawkes), Cleveland (Kris Lees), and True Marvel (Matthew Smith).
Maher and Eustace will be hoping to tread a similar path to the Melbourne Cup via the Bendigo Cup with United Nations.
The Irish import, who was 37th in the cup order of entry on Thursday afternoon, finished midfield in last weekend's Group 1 Caulfield Cup following a luckless second in the Group 2 Herbert Power seven days earlier.
A mooted international raid on the cup from English trainer James Ferguson did not eventuate, with his impressive Randwick St Leger Stakes (2600m) winner Land Legend not among the nominations on Thursday.
The cup has, however, attracted interest from far and wide, with Sydney trainers prominent.
Imported stayer Luncies - the top-rated horse in the nominations at 104 - joins Cleveland as Kris Lees' potential cup starters, while Team Hawkes has Mount Popa and recent Caulfield winner Pesto.
Third in this year's Listed Andrew Ramsden (2800m) at Flemington and winner of the Listed Port Adelaide Cup (2500m), Hasta La War, for Naracoorte trainer Sue Murphy, gives the cup field some potential South Australian flavour.
High in the ratings (102), Mick Price and Michael Kent Jr are eyeing the cup with Hezashocka, who was sixth behind Alligator Blood, in the Group 1 Might And Power (2000m).
Michael Moroney, who won the cup in 2019 with Top Of The Range, with William Pike in the saddle, will chase a start with the imported English mare Speak.
The only lightly-raced five-year-old was a nice second after missing the start in the $100,000 Pinker Pinker Plate at Cranbourne last start, in only her second run for the stable.
The only locally-trained galloper among the nominations, Matthew Enright is hopeful of securing a run for the second straight year with Wertheimer.
The six-year-old gelding placed fourth in his final lead-up run in last Sunday's Horsham Cup (2100m), after sitting three-wide without cover from the 1400m onwards.
With Wertheimer among the lowest-rated in the nominations, Enright hoped a few contenders would bypass the cup in favour of the Group 3 Lexus Archer Stakes at Flemington three days later to guarantee his stayer a run next Wednesday.
While things did not go to plan at Horsham, Wertheimer, who was second in the Murtoa Cup earlier this month, appears to be on track for another Bendigo Cup tilt.
"It (his last run) was a bit hard to gauge for the simple fact you don't want to be three-wide around a small track like Horsham and chasing," he said.
"We ran second in the race last year, but this year they ran four seconds faster.
"I feel if we had gone back, we probably would have finished second. Fortunately, he has pulled up well.
"I haven't done a lot with him this week. He hasn't had a saddle on him all week, but he will tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday too.
"His wind was pretty good, so hopefully that has topped him off nicely.
"But at the end of the day he needs to be two or three lengths better."
Port Philip, who finished second last year behind High Emocean for Cranbourne trainer Julius Sandhu, is also a chance of lining up again on Wednesday.
Best represented in the nominations are Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young with four of their Cranbourne-based team, headlined by Group 3 Coongy Handicap winner Muramasa, who will be aiming for three wins in a row when he next graces the track.
He is joined by stablemates Mostly Cloudy, last start Moe Cup winner Suizuro and Benalla Cup winner Brayden Star.
The final field for the cup will be announced on Monday.
