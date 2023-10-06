Jack Geary appointed new coach of Cohuna Kangas

AFTER one of the most decorated careers in Bendigo Football Netball League history with Golden Square, Jack Geary is embarking on a new challenge with his first coaching role.
Geary has been appointed the new senior coach of the Cohuna Kangas in the Central Murray league.
It's a decision Geary has been weighing up for several weeks before deciding on Friday the time was right for a fresh start with the Kangas.
Geary, 32, joins the Kangas hot off the heels of captaining Golden Square to the 2023 BFNL premiership - his sixth flag with the club in which he will go down as one of the all-time greats at.
Geary also earned the Nalder Medal in the six-point victory over Sandhurst - the third time he has been judged best on ground in a grand final - with the premiership win capping a season in which he earlier in the year played his 200th senior game for the Bulldogs.
Those three Nalder Medals as best on ground in the grand final (2023, 2013 and 2010) also sit alongside Geary's 2018 Michelsen Medal as the BFNL best and fairest.
"It (coaching the Kangas) is something I've been thinking about for a little while and I've been fighting myself a bit on whether I wanted to do it or not," Geary said on Friday.
"I set today as a bit of a deadline to make a decision and after leaning on a few people for advice I have decided to give it a go.
"It was probably six weeks ago when Cohuna first made contact and it has slowly grown on me.
"I don't know how I'm going to play up there... I'm going to be 33 next year, so I don't think I'm going up there as an absolute star or anything like that.
I don't know how I'm going to play up there... I'm going to be 33 next year, so I don't think I'm going up there as an absolute star or anything like that- Jack Geary
"But it probably just feels at this point in my career it's the right decision. I know the travel (it's about 120 kms from Bendigo to Cohuna) is going to be a bit of a challenge and that was my No.1 concern, but I'll work through that.
"And I've been able to lean on Bernie (Haberman, former Golden Square coach) who had to travel from Macedon when he was coaching us and he has shared some advice in terms of that was the time he'd use to be able to communicate with people and build relationships while he was in the car.
"And hopefully, I'll have some people to travel with as well; one of my best mates of the past 25 years, Jarrod Findlay, is already playing up there."
Geary has made a name for himself over his stellar career at Golden Square as a superb on-field leader - a quality that was reflected by the league when he was named the captain of the BFNL's 2010-19 Team of the Decade.
He has also captained Victoria Country.
So what type of coach does he expect he will make?
"I'm not too sure to be honest and that probably makes me a bit nervous," Geary said.
"I understand it's probably not the same standard of footy as what I've played at Golden Square, but I hope to introduce a bit of how I've been coached along the way in terms of the standards we are held to.
"I'll make sure I use all the resources and feedback I can get from other people in terms of how I'm going.
"Being new to it I probably see myself more as a leader than a tactical type of coach, but that could all change given this is something I haven't done before.
"I know that good players don't necessarily automatically grow into good coaches, but for me, I see my coaching as trying to set high standards and being able to get the most out of the boys the same as I have tried to do at Golden Square over the years.
"It's about setting the best example and trying to keep everyone's standards high and hopefully, the rest takes care of itself."
The Cohuna Kangas will remain in the Central Murray league next season having been unsuccessful earlier this year in seeking a transfer into the Heathcote District league.
Geary takes over a Kangas' side that this year finished sixth with a 9-7 record.
A year earlier the Kangas were beaten grand finalists against Kerang in 2022.
Geary is the second member of Golden Square's 2023 premiership team to take on a coaching role next year, with Hamish Morcom taking over the reins of Heathcote District league club Huntly.
Over the past fortnight the BFNL has now lost two of its biggest names of the past decade in Geary and Strathfieldsaye star forward Lachlan Sharp, who is on the move to Bridgewater in the Loddon Valley league as co-coach with Rick Ladson.
The Kangas were understandably thrilled in announcing their new coach on their Facebook page on Friday afternoon.
"Jack comes to the Kangas after an incredibly decorated career with BFNL club Golden Square and Northern Territory Football League club St Mary's," the Kangas wrote.
"His resume is remarkable, ridiculous really. And we can't wait for him to pass on his knowledge to our playing group and lead from the front with his incredible workrate, talent, skill and professionalism like he has for his whole career.
"Above all that, Jack is a ripping, humble fella who loves getting the best out of himself and others.
"Gearz is excited by the new challenge and fresh opportunity he has with the Kangas and we can't wait to get stuck in and help bring the ultimate success to our club and town."
Meanwhile, in other news at Golden Square Shawn McCormick has informed the club he is stepping down from his football operations role.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.