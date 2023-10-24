BFNL: Lefroy signing adds VFL experience to Kangaroo Flat list

KANGAROO Flat has added some VFL experience to its list with the signing of Jack Lefroy for the 2024 BFNL season.
Lefroy was on Carlton's VFL list this year and has also previously been on Collingwood's VFL list.
Lefroy, who also previously played at the Oakleigh Chargers in what is now the Coates Talent League, played six VFL games with the Blues this year.
"Jack played a mix of senior VFL football with Carlton and in the VAFA with Old Trinity this year," Kangaroo Flat coach Michael Ellings said at the weekend.
"He's a really strong and talented midfielder and we're stoked to have him on board with us.
"At the moment he will be an aligned player with us. With Carlton being aligned to its AFL side there's obviously a lot of spots in the VFL side taken by the AFL-listed players and Jack feels that he could be good for eight to 10 games with us, so we'll see how that pans out."
The Roos also have signed Gisborne 2022 premiership player Luke Ellings, who is the son of the new coach.
"Luke comes to us with nearly 50 senior games under his belt and brings a lot of X factor in the way he plays his footy," Ellings said.
"He's a premiership player and is able to deliver the ball forward with good accuracy and elite ball skills."
Ellings combines his class skills with a capacity to impact the scoreboard having kicked 17 goals this year, while he was also Gisborne's No.4 ranked player according to Premier Data averaging 24.5 disposals, 5.3 marks and 2.8 clearances per game.
Kangaroo Flat has also signed Michael Roos from Avondale Heights in the Essendon District league.
"Michael is a skilful player and is still quite young, but he is developing well," Ellings said.
"He can play forward or back and comes to us with a lot of enthusiasm."
And having previously played at Eaglehawk, Justin Bateson is returning to the BFNL with the Roos.
Bateson played this year with Wycheproof-Narraport in the North Central league.
"Justin is a seasoned midfielder with good pace and a real steely determination," Ellings said.
"He is going to be really important in helping us through the midfield. We're going to rotate our midfield fairly heavily to keep our players as fresh as possible throughout the season."
While the Roos have secured some new talent for 2024, they have lost the top two in this year's best and fairest with half-back Ryan O'Keefe (winner) and midfielder Mitch Trewhella (runner-up) both signing with Rochester in the Goulburn Valley league.
Trewhella and O'Keefe were both members of the Kangaroo Flat team that won the under-18 premiership in 2019.
"There's a level of disappointment there and it's a decision that wasn't made lightly by the players," Ellings said.
"The club wishes them all the best going forward and, unfortunately, it's the nature of football.
"Having seasons where you're not at the front of the pack tends to have players going elsewhere."
Also on the move from the Roos is Mitch Collins, who has taken over as senior coach at Charlton in the North Central league.
"We've had a lot of positive feedback from the players who remain at the club. We're obviously still on the look out for some key positional players and we're talking to a number of players about those roles," Ellings said.
As it has done in five of the past six seasons, Kangaroo Flat again finished eighth this year with a 5-13 record, with its 2023 highlight undoubtedly its huge upset win over Eaglehawk in round six.
The Roos will begin pre-season training on Wednesday, November 8.
