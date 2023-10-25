Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Opinion/Blogs

Live news and community updates from across Bendigo, October 24

Updated October 26 2023 - 6:20am, first published October 25 2023 - 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doctor Eve Arbour with the Apiam foal ambulance, the first of its kind in Australia. Picture by Darren Howe
Doctor Eve Arbour with the Apiam foal ambulance, the first of its kind in Australia. Picture by Darren Howe

And that's it for our rolling blog for October 24. Thanks for following along.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.