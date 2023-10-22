After a three year hiatus, an iconic Bendigo CBD walking wine festival has returned to cap off the region's popular wine week.
Attendees on October 21 had the chance to unwind in the town's surrounds as nine venues offered tastings for their top quality products.
READ MORE:
Wine fans - locals and tourists alike - flocked to:
The event came after a wine-themed week of dinners, lunches, new release launches and tastings.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.