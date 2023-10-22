Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Community/Bendigo Community

Heritage and Hidden Spaces Wine Walk returns to Bendigo

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated October 22 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 12:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a three year hiatus, an iconic Bendigo CBD walking wine festival has returned to cap off the region's popular wine week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.