Empty diary? It won't be once you get to the bottom of this list. Here is your comprehensive guide of what's happening in our region. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact us on: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone 5434 4470
Get ready to soak up the sun, lawn, and beats at the 2023 bet365 Beach Party Raceday featuring DJ Teddy Cream at the Bendigo Jockey Club. This spring extravaganza promises a fusion of horse racing action and an beach party atmosphere. Picture yourself amidst palm trees and beach umbrellas as you cheer on the thundering hooves of racehorses charging towards the finish line. Book here. When: Saturday, October 21, gates 11am. Where: Bendigo Jockey Club, Heinz St, White Hills VIC 3550, Australia
Mysterious and spooky, or just downright fabulous, throw on your fanciest dress and join Bendigo's rainbow family for a Halloween ball. Dress up in your spookiest wears and do the time warp with DJ Cliterally on the decks and performances from Matte Finish, Pizzazz Jackson, Lady-Lou Bricant and special guest Karen From Finance. All rainbow family and allies welcome. Prizes for best costumes, treats on arrival. Tickets here. When: Saturday, October 21, 8pm. Where: Bendigo Trades Hall, 36 View Street, Bendigo VIC 3550
It is almost impossible to leave the Huntly Memorial Hall Craft and All Sorts Market empty handed. With stalls spanning crystals, to pet accessories, to crochet plushies to First Nations art, there is something for everyone. The committee run market hopes to make the historic hall more visible to the community and to support local small businesses and crafters. When: Sunday, October 22, 9am - 2pm. Where: Huntly Memorial Hall, 647 Midland Highway, Huntly, VIC 3551
The self-guided Heritage and Hidden Spaces Wine Walk - the grand finale of Bendigo Wine Week - sees the region's winemakers set up shop in hidden, historic locations dotted around Bendigo's CBD, including History House, Mackenzie Quarters, The Beehive and the cellars of the Bendigo Post Office. Attendees can choose their own adventure as they dart their way around locations usually closed to the public, as well as special "themed spaces", including a Rose Lounge at the historic Mackenzie Quarters. And if wine is not your favourite drop, for the first time walkers can sample local beer, cider and spirits.Tickets here. Where: Multiple locations around Bendigo CBD. When: Saturday, October 21 from 11am.
Angel Strings merge the outer universe with string quartet repertoire. Four dynamic string players take you on a journey through the cosmos with works by Philip Glass, Ravel, Max Richter, Karl Jenkins and Elgar at Bendigo's Planetarium. Yep, that's right - strings under the stars. Tickets here. When: Friday, October 20, multiple times. Where: Discovery Science and Technology Centre, 7 Railway Pl, Bendigo VIC 3550.
The Bendigo Agricultural Show is back at the Showgrounds this October. Event organisers (and history tells) we can expect rides, show bags, exhibitions, animals, art and crafts - and all the carnival fanfare we know and love. Two big crowd pleasers are the dressage and the monster trucks. Children under 16-years-old go free. To read the show program and book tickets, go to bendigoshow.org.au or call 03 5444 4646. Where: Bendigo Showgrounds, 42 - 72 Holmes Road, North Bendigo, VIC 3550. When: October 27 and 28, 2023.
The annual St Paul's Art Show provides a platform for the region's talented visual artists and will feature their oil and water colour paintings, drawings, framed textiles and photography. Participating artists include well known Stan Thomas, Darren Crothers and Angela Morrissey, and young, emerging artists Rose Norton and Sam Martin. Among the creatives is Nadee Jayasekera, who is putting the finishing touches to her new composition titled This Storm Too Shall Pass. Over 170 original art works from more than 55 local and regional artists will be showcased. Where: St Paul's Cathedral, Myers Street, Bendigo, VIC 3550 When: October 21, 10am - 4pm - October 22, 1pm to 4pm.
BENDIGO Jockey Club CEO Rob Henjuis is confident the crowd at this year's Bendigo Cup will be back to pre-COVID levels. Enjoy racing, head-turning fashions, fine dining, bubbles and a fantastic day out. This year's race has sparked international interest, with English trainer James Ferguson confirming he will be targeting the race with emerging stayer Land Legend. Where: Bendigo Jockey Club, Heinz St, White Hills VIC 3550, Australia When: Saturday, November 1
Go see Bendigo Art Gallery's newest exhibit Essays on Earth. The exhibition celebrates the work of renowned painter and printmaker John Wolseley and multi-disciplinary artist Brodie Ellis, arranged with themes from internationally celebrated poet Paul Kane's series of verse essays Earth, Air, Water, Fire. When: Until January 14, 2024. Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View St, Bendigo
Swingers lace up those dancers shoes and enjoy a night of grooving to McNees Dance Band at the Spring Gully Dance. All welcome to partake in a dance and break with a delicious supper provided. Live music. Admission $9. Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705. Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Rd, Spring Gully. When: Saturday, October 21, 7.30pm - 11pm.
Go back in time and have fun learning rock 'n' roll dancing with Rockin' '50s Rock 'n' Roll Club. Five week basic dance lessons, no partner required. Learn how they did it in the old days. $25 per person for five week course. Contact 0438 895 380. When: Wednesdays, 7.30pm-8.30pm (arrive 7.15pm on first night for registration) Where: The Bendigo Club, 22 Park Street, Bendigo
Get ready for an evening of entertainment with the Groove Tram. Running fortnightly, the event will feature live music, local beers and fine wine, all on a rolling tram. There are limited tickets available per session and can be purchased here. The ride lasts about 1.5 hours. This is an 18+ event. Cost is $20 per person. Drinks and nibbles at bar prices. Where: Pickup and drop off from the tram stop at Alexandra Fountain, Charing Cross, Bendigo When: Runs this fortnight, 5.30pm and 8pm.
Pizza Sundays at St. Anne's offers a selection of house made pizzas with live music and award winning wines. Offering a great day out for the family, all pizzas are $25 each. The winery is fully licensed, with award winning wines available all at bar prices. Call 03 5435 3601 for pizza bookings. The cellar door is also open for free tastings 7 days a week from 9am until 5pm, no bookings required. Where: St. Anne's Winery, 3 Belvoir Park Road, Ravenswood. When: Every Sunday, 9am to 5pm.
The First Nations gallery Djaa Djuwima has opened of its third exhibition, Strength in stories: This is what we do, which celebrates the art of First Nations men, brotherboys and youth. Strength in Stories: This is what we do includes woodwork and wood burning, painting, body adornment and digital art. The exhibition showcases creative works from traditional to contemporary art. Djaa Djuwima is a dedicated and permanent First Nations Gallery on Dja Dja Wurrung Country. Where: Djaa Djuwima, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo Victoria 3550, Australia. When: Friday, September 29 2023 to Monday, January 22.
Shared Reading is an immersive adventure, a space where people from all walks of life gather in small groups to listen to a story or a poem. We read slowly to allow space for our responses to emerge and to share, discovering the narratives within all of us, finding and speaking our own truth. For bookings, please click here. For enquiries, please email Juliane Roemhild at J.Roemhild@latrobe.edu.au. When: Every Monday from 10am until 11.30am - starting August 28 Where: La Trobe University Bendigo campus library
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Castlemaine farmers market has kicked it up a notch from your average market, displaying some of the finest produce from across the region. You'll find local cheeses, meats, fruits and much more at this family friendly event. Where: Alongside Castlemaine Market Building, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine. When: The first Sunday of each month, 9am to 1pm (except January).
Pick up some goods made with love this week at Kangaroo Flat's Handmade Market. The market is held monthly to showcase the creative people in and around Central Victoria, with a motto of 'if you bake it, if you grow it, you can sell it', this market is filled with handcrafted, handmade and homegrown goods. Prepare yourself for a day full of treats. For further information, visit thehandmademarketbendigo.com Where: Rotary Park, Kangaroo Flat, opposite APCO service station. When: The first Saturday of every month, 9am to 2pm.
We recommend contacting event hosts before attending.
NOTE: The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay updated on all news by:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.