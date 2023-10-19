In the aftermath of North Bendigo's straight-sets departure from last month's HDFNL finals series, coach Rob Bennett and the club's hierarchy felt the Dogs needed more on-field leadership if they were to take the next step in 2024.
When it comes to leadership and experience in the HDFNL, there are few players with better credentials than Tyson Findlay.
After a playing and coaching stint with Cohuna in the Central Murray Football League, Findlay has returned to North Bendigo where he hopes to build on a stellar career that has already netted three flags and the Cheatley Medal as the league's best and fairest players in 2014.
"It's great to have Tyson back,'' Bennett said.
"He's a three-time premiership player, best and fairest winner and a life member of our club, so it's great for the club that he's identified that he wants to finish his footy career with us.
"He feels he can contribute, not just on the field with his ball-winning ability, but with his leadership off the field.
"At the end of the year we identified that when games were in the balance or things were going against us we probably didn't have those sort of guys that would take control out on the field.
"Having coached Cohuna and been assistant coach there... and from what Tyson showed previously at our club, we know we'll get that out of him."
Findlay made his name in the HDFNL as one of the premier midfielders in the competition.
While Findlay is now in the latter stages of his career, Bennett said the triple premiership player was still good enough and fit enough to be part of the Dogs' midfield mix.
"One thing about Tyson is he keeps himself in unbelievable condition,'' Bennett said.
"He's in the older age bracket, but his fitness doesn't allude to that and he feels his body is in as good a shape as it has ever been."
Findlay's return caps a strong start to the silly season for the Dogs.
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local sport news
They've also strengthened their defensive stocks by signing Hamish McCartney.
The former MGYCW skipper fills a need for the Dogs at centre half-back.
The vast majority of this year's core group will stay at Atkins Street for the 2024 season.
"We were really disappointed with how our season finished, so as a coaching group our main focus was to re-sign our group quickly,'' Bennett said
"Players probably didn't want to talk about it a week after the season, but we wanted to make sure we had everyone re-signed so we could focus on the areas where we wanted to improve our list.
"We're happy with where we're heading."
Best and fairest winner Nic Waterson, key forward Dylan Klemm, premiership stars Jordan Ford and Aarryn Craig are among the re-signings for the Dogs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.