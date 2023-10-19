Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Property

Mount Alexander Shire airs housing plan for Maldon, Newstead

By Tom O'Callaghan and Ben Loughran
Updated October 19 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 5:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mount Alexander Shire have voted to begin community consultation on a housing project in Newstead and Maldon. file image
The Mount Alexander Shire have voted to begin community consultation on a housing project in Newstead and Maldon. file image

The Mount Alexander Shire could lock in half a century of contracts to ease crippling shortages of affordable housing, depending on community feedback.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.