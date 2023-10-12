Spanish style arches, period features in the heart of Hustler's Hill

Superbly located and elevated on the city edge on Hustler's Hill, this Spanish mission-style home has been held by the same family for 20 years and now presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the next lucky owner.
Sitting on an incredible 1180 square metre allotment (approx.), this special residence is grand yet inviting.
The home has stunning period features, such as gorgeous decorative bay windows, ornate high ceilings, wooden floorboards and light-filled rooms that invite the outside in.
The kitchen has stone benchtops, gas cooking and ample storage full of natural light, with outside access from the dining area.
The picturesque covered outdoor entertainment area is private, overlooking the front gardens below and rear gardens behind.
MORE PROPERTY:
The home has additional sleeping quarters in the self-contained dwelling at the rear of the property (ideal for guests or grown children) and the family bathroom has been renovated.
The home is kept comfortable all year round with ducted gas heating and evaporative cooling, with fans throughout providing a gentle air flow. There is also a 5.5kw solar system.
There is plenty of room to extend or accommodate a caravan, boat, trailer etc. on the generous allotment.
The blue-chip position is handy to the hospital, arts precinct, sporting facilities, pool, QEO, supermarket and schools.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.