Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

2 Hustlers Road, Bendigo | Beloved home ready for new chapter

By Feature Property
Updated October 12 2023 - 7:16pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spanish style arches, period features in the heart of Hustler's Hill
Spanish style arches, period features in the heart of Hustler's Hill
  • 2 Hustlers Road, Bendigo
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
  • $1.4 million - $1.5 million
  • Agency: Team Real Estate
  • Agent: Linda Currie 0438 381 900
  • Inspect: Saturday, 11.30am - noon; Sunday, 11am - 11.30am

Superbly located and elevated on the city edge on Hustler's Hill, this Spanish mission-style home has been held by the same family for 20 years and now presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the next lucky owner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.