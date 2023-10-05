'Grand, stately home' in the heart of Quarry Hill

Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Old world charm and commanding street appeal welcome you at this exceptional period-style family home located in the heart of prestigious Quarry Hill.
"It's such a grand, stately home," says selling agent Sue DeAraugo, "and it's also a fantastic location, with a beautiful big block and dual street access".
Set on a 1012 square metre allotment, the home has retained many of its beautiful period features. Original leadlight windows and lacework, Baltic pine floors, high ceilings, original fireplaces and fretwork are all combined with a new kitchen and wonderful living zones.
The main living areas are bright, light-filled and spacious, providing comfort and space.
The sitting area has a Jindara fireplace, creating a warm and cosy environment during cooler weather.
The new kitchen features top-of-the-range modern appliances and a walk-in pantry, while the dining area overlooks the lovely private and easy-to-maintain backyard and garden.
Featuring four good sized bedrooms, two with full ensuites and robes, plus a huge family bathroom with spa and separate powder room, this home can accommodate families of all sizes and stages.
A separate studio music room, sewing room, guest room or kids' retreat complements the home's style, while the sparkling inground tiled solar heated pool adds to the fun for family and friends.
The well-established hedges provide great privacy for the yard and pool area.
Your can entertain all year round thanks to an undercover barbecue and outdoor dining spaces; relax and watch the sunsets on the beautiful front veranda, or enjoy some wine on the elevated front balcony.
The magnificent liquid amber trees in the front yard provide shade during summer and beautiful colour in autumn.
The large garage with auto roller door is accessed from the rear street and provides plenty of space for cars, a workshop and storage.
Recently updated ducted gas heating and air conditioning provides year-round comfort.
The neighbourhood provides a range of walking and family fun opportunities. Walk to the city, the train station, parks or bushland. Two primary schools are also nearby.
Homes like this in Quarry Hill don't hit the market very often. Call the agency to arrange an inspection - you'll be glad you did.
