A man who died on a Daylesford street on Tuesday, October 17, allegedly had an altercation at a nearby cafe before he was found lying on the road.
Police said the man was found seriously injured in Bridport Street around 6.30am by a passer-by, who started CPR but the man died at the scene.
The circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation, however, Muffins & More cafe worker Juliette said there was an alleged altercation not long before the incident.
Juliette (who was not working at the time) said the cafe had been under new management for just two weeks and was about to open at 7am.
"This guy has seen an opportunity and tried to come in," she said.
"(It was) very, very unexpected because they're not open ... this stuff rarely happens here."
The man was then found on the road about 80 metres away.
Sompit Williams and her husband, who live on the street, heard a noise outside and went to investigate.
"(We) just heard some arguments and (a) car just took off," she said.
"We came out and we saw the guy ... on the ground. A couple of people walked past and a car came around and stopped and rang the police.
"I said to my husband, 'I haven't seen this man around before'."
Ms Williams praised those who went to the man's aid.
Police told The Ballarat Courier the man was taken by road ambulance to a waiting helicopter which landed on the Daylesford Primary School oval, but he was pronounced dead. His body was taken back to the scene in the ambulance.
The intersection of Albert Street (Midland Highway) and Bridport streets were blocked for more than eight hours on Tuesday before it was finally reopened about 2.40pm. Traffic was diverted via Central Springs Road during the closure.
Bridport Street is also home to Daylesford's CFA station and swimming pool.
People in the area said police door-knocked locals asking if they had CCTV, while forensic experts were seen taking photos of the man's body in the ambulance.
Investigators were also seen paying close attention to a pile of personal belongings on the road. They collected a dark green puffer jacker, orange high-vis clothing and a brown a white disposable coffee cup and fine shards of clear glass.
Anyone with information, dashcam footage or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or log onto www.crimestoppers.com.au
