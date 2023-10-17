Bendigo Advertiser
Daylesford street closed as detectives investigate death

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 18 2023 - 7:17am, first published 6:57am
The Homicide Squad is investigating the suspicious death of a person in Daylesford on Tuesday, October 17. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson
A man who died on a Daylesford street on Tuesday, October 17, allegedly had an altercation at a nearby cafe before he was found lying on the road.

