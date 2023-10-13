Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Nine clubs with changes to player points budget for 2024

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated October 13 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After winning a second Loddon Valley league flag in a row, Marong has had its player points cap reduced from 46 to 43 in 2024. Picture by Darren Howe
After winning a second Loddon Valley league flag in a row, Marong has had its player points cap reduced from 46 to 43 in 2024. Picture by Darren Howe

TWO-time Loddon Valley league defending premiers Marong will have six less player points than all its opponents as it hunts a third-straight flag next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.