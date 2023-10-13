Nine clubs with changes to player points budget for 2024

TWO-time Loddon Valley league defending premiers Marong will have six less player points than all its opponents as it hunts a third-straight flag next season.
AFL Central Victoria has released its player points and salary caps for the 2024 season.
Across the Bendigo, Heathcote District, Loddon Valley and North Central leagues, nine of the 27 clubs have had alterations to their player points allocation.
Among those teams is Marong, which has been reduced from 43 points to 40 points.
The Panthers have won all six Loddon Valley league seniors, reserves and under-18s premierships over the past two years, with all three teams going through this year undefeated.
Marong's senior grand final team this year came in at 34 points and featured 15 one-pointers.
The other change in the Loddon Valley league has been to beaten grand finalist Pyramid Hill, which has had an increase of three points from 43 to 46.
No doubt the Bulldogs will welcome the additional three points given they had to make an enforced change to their grand final side based on points, with forward Will Perryman squeezed out to ensure Pyramid Hill fitted inside its budget of 43.
Outside of Marong's 40 points, the other eight LVFNL clubs all have 46 points.
The status quo remains in both the Bendigo and North Central leagues with no changes to any of the club's point allocations, while in the Heathcote District league seven clubs have had alterations.
Colbinabbin (44) and LBU (44), which both dropped out of the top five this year, will have an additional point.
The two big improvers of this year, Heathcote (44) and Leitchville-Gunbower (44), have both had two points stripped off them.
And the trio of premier Mount Pleasant, North Bendigo and White Hills have all been reduced from 43 points to 42 points.
Meanwhile, there has been no changes to any of the league's salary caps, with Bendigo remaining at $125,000 and Heathcote District, Loddon Valley and North Central all staying at $106,600.
However, with the departure of Kyneton to the Riddell District league and the likelihood that the Bendigo league will revert to clubs playing 16 home and away games instead of 18, next year's $125,000 cap increases from an average of $6944 per round to $7812.
The Heathcote District, Loddon Valley and North Central league salary cap of $106,600 works out to an average of $6662 per round over 16 home and away games.
CASTLEMAINE
Allocation: 46 (no change)
........................................................
EAGLEHAWK
Allocation: 43 (NC)
........................................................
GISBORNE
Allocation: 40 (NC)
........................................................
GOLDEN SQUARE
Allocation: 40 (NC)
........................................................
KANGAROO FLAT
Allocation: 46 (NC)
........................................................
MARYBOROUGH
Allocation: 46 (NC)
........................................................
SANDHURST
Allocation: 40 (NC)
........................................................
SOUTH BENDIGO
Allocation: 43 (NC)
........................................................
STRATHFIELDSAYE
Allocation: 40 (NC)
COLBINABBIN
Allocation: 44 (+1)
........................................................
ELMORE
Allocation: 46 (NC)
........................................................
HEATHCOTE
Allocation: 44 (-2)
........................................................
HUNTLY
Allocation: 46 (NC)
........................................................
LEITCH'VILLE-GUNBOWER
Allocation: 44 (-2)
........................................................
LOCKINGTON-BAMAWM UNITED
Allocation: 44 (+1)
........................................................
NORTH BENDIGO
Allocation: 42 (-1)
........................................................
MOUNT PLEASANT
Allocation: 42 (-1)
........................................................
WHITE HILLS
Allocation: 42 (-1)
BL-SERPENTINE
Allocation: 46 (NC)
........................................................
BRIDGEWATER
Allocation: 46 (NC)
........................................................
CALIVIL UNITED
Allocation: 46 (NC)
........................................................
INGLEWOOD
Allocation: 46 (NC)
........................................................
MAIDEN GULLY YCW
Allocation: 46 (NC)
........................................................
MARONG
Allocation: 40 (-3)
........................................................
MITIAMO
Allocation: 46 (NC)
........................................................
NEWBRIDGE
Allocation: 46 (NC)
........................................................
PYRAMID HILL
Allocation: 46 (+3)
BIRCHIP-WATCHEM
Allocation: 42 (NC)
........................................................
BOORT
Allocation: 42 (NC)
........................................................
CHARLTON
Allocation: 42 (NC)
........................................................
DONALD
Allocation: 42 (NC)
........................................................
NULLAWIL
Allocation: 42 (NC)
........................................................
ST ARNAUD
Allocation: 42 (NC)
........................................................
SEA LAKE NANDALY
Allocation: 42 (NC)
........................................................
WEDDERBURN
Allocation: 42 (NC)
........................................................
WYCHEPROOF-NARRAPORT
Allocation: 42 (NC)
