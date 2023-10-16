CASTLEMAINE'S push for higher BFNL netball honours will be led by a new coach.
The Magpies have appointed former Shepparton United senior premiership player Chloe Hughes as their head netball coach for the 2024 season.
She replaces the tandem of Fiona Fowler (playing) and Gary Cooke (non-playing), who this season led the Magpies to a preliminary final appearance against eventual premiers Gisborne.
The duo coached the Magpies for two seasons, finishing fourth in their first year at the helm in 2022 and third this year.
Their appointment for the 2022 season coincided with the Magpies' return to the A-grade competition for the first time since 2017.
READ MORE:
Hughes is no stranger to Castlemaine, having taken on an assistant coaching role in B-grade alongside joint head coach Fowler in 2023.
After a few seasons away from the game, she had intended to return to the playing court this season, but ruptured her Achilles in the club's second trial.
Hughes made a belated return to playing in the latter part of the season, cementing her enthusiasm for the club and her desire to help develop younger players.
She believes providing a positive and nurturing environment for players to thrive in, and feel connected to, is the most important thing she can continue to create for 2024 and beyond.
Originally from Shepparton, Hughes previously competed in the strong Goulburn Valley league, representing Shepparton United in the under-17s and as a senior premiership player.
After moving to Bendigo for university, she played for Colbinabbin for two years, before taking a break during which time she focused on building her career and starting a family.
She will be joined at the club by her husband, Joe, and two-year-old son, Jude.
The club has publicly thanked outgoing coaches Cooke and Fowler.
"Their professionalism, leadership, and enthusiasm over the past two seasons has seen our netball program go from strength-to-strength and we wish them all the best. Particularly Fi and her family, who are relocating to Sydney," the club said in a statement.
Fowler ends her two-year tenure at Camp Reserve with a pair of best and fairest awards, having shared the award with goal shooter Jane O'Donohue in 2022 and being a runaway winner in 2023.
The Magpies' third placing and two finals wins this season, over South Bendigo and Kangaroo Flat, was their best ever finish to a BFNL A-grade season.
