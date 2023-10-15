Bendigo Advertiser
Hundreds attend Victoria Police Bendigo Careers Expo at La Trobe

October 16 2023 - 6:30am
Victoria Police Inspector Ash Wigg with a Highway Patrol Tesla on show at the expo.
Victoria Police Inspector Ash Wigg with a Highway Patrol Tesla on show at the expo.

Police are hopeful the over 800 people who went to a Bendigo recruitment event would boost force numbers.

