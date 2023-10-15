Police are hopeful the over 800 people who went to a Bendigo recruitment event would boost force numbers.
"We're always looking for new applicants and we know that some of our previous events have really increase numbers," Inspector Ash Wigg said.
The Bendigo Victoria Police Bendigo Careers Expo, pegged as the largest of its kind in the force's history, gave potential recruits the opportunity to get up close and personal with various police units at La Trobe University on October 14.
"It's been a really good opportunity to talk to country people about the opportunities available," Inspector Wigg said.
"[Attendees] had the chance to speak to serving members, experience what academy life is like, as well as talk to our service providers, medical and psychological unit."
60 personnel, including Water Police Squad, Highway Patrol and Public Order Response Team members, were available to field attendee questions.
The inspector was optimistic attendees would add to the 48 recruits Victoria Police process per fortnight.
"We have got good solid numbers, but we are always looking for more."
"[The Bendigo event] has been a great opportunity. Now we'll try and push for recruits across the rest of the state as well."
"The main reason we're coming into regional Victoria is to attract regional candidates," Acting Superintendent Ben Young, Victoria Police Western Region, said.
"We know that regional community members make fantastic regional police and it's important those people who have community ties have got the ability to come back to the community in which they've got those ties as they undertake their training."
The event was in line with a statewide major police recruitment drive, with "hundreds of police needed".
