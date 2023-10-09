Bendigo Advertiser
Dual premiership hero Grenfell cherishes memories made at Marong

By Nathan Spicer
October 9 2023 - 3:00pm
Gun Marong forward Brandyn Grenfell is on the move to Nyah-Nyah West United in 2024.
Superstar Marong full forward Brandyn Grenfell has left the door ajar for a return to the Panthers in the future.

