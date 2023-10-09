Dual premiership hero Grenfell cherishes memories made at Marong

Superstar Marong full forward Brandyn Grenfell has left the door ajar for a return to the Panthers in the future.
Grenfell exited the Panthers for Central Murray Football League outfit Nyah-Nyah West United late last week.
The two-time premiership gun says he leaves the club on "good terms" as he searches for a new challenge after slotting 264 goals in the past two seasons in the LVFNL.
"I've told the club there's always a chance I'll come back, but I just need to get through next year with a new challenge, and we'll see what happens from there," Grenfell said.
"It's my favourite club I've ever played at, and Linton Jacobs (senior coach) is my favourite coach I've ever played for, so it's nice to go through this situation with everyone fully understanding."
Grenfell re-signed with the Panthers midway through the season when it looked likely the club would be moving into the Heathcote District Football Netball League in 2024.
That move fell through, and it caused a rethink for Grenfell, who is keen to play at a higher level next year.
"I thought we were going to be playing in the HDFNL, so when it was announced we were staying, I thought it was time to move on," he said.
"Had they gone to the HDFNL, I would have stayed for sure because it's time for a new challenge and with the move falling through, Nyah presents that for me.
"Beating every team by 100 points at some stage this season, it took a bit of the fun out of it, and I feel having been at Marong for a couple of years now, I've ticked a lot of boxes."
Grenfell is not a stranger at Nyah, having played a one-off game for the Demons in May, where he kicked five majors against the Mallee Eagles.
"I played there during the year, which I really enjoyed," he said.
"A couple of my mates from Darwin are at the club, and I know the coach really well, so it's a good fit.
"I chatted with a few clubs, but Nyah seems up and about having made a preliminary final this year, so hopefully we can challenge for a flag in 2024."
Having been a key member of the Panther's 33-year drought-breaking premiership side in 2022 and this season's undefeated machine, Grenfell will forever be intrinsically linked to the club.
But for Grenfell, the memories the Panthers have given him in return are something he'll hold onto for a lifetime.
"The club is an amazing place to be, and we built something powerful over a three-year period, which I'll treasure forever," he said.
"They were my first grand final wins, so I cherish them and can't wait for the reunions in ten years.
"To break the drought was undoubtedly the highlight, but to then go back-to-back undefeated, which is so hard to do anywhere in local footy these days, is a credit to what Danny Tyler (president) and the coaching staff have put in place."
