Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

New VICSES CEO has fond memories of early career with Bendigo CFA

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated October 8 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Leach has been announced as the new VICSES chief executive. Picture supplied
Greg Leach has been announced as the new VICSES chief executive. Picture supplied

After his beginnings as a junior volunteer for the Rheola Fire Brigade, Greg Leach has taken on a new role closer to home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.