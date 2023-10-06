Rhianwen and Andrew Seiter bonded over an interest in Germany when they met at university many years ago.
"Andrew's father is German and I lived in Germany for a year," Rhianwen says. "We'd both just returned from there when we met in first year and had a conversation."
When their kids were small the couple used to host an Oktoberfest event with a jumping castle in their backyard in Coburg.
"Andrew used to cook then but now we have a professional chef," Rhianwen says.
"We always thought, 'Wouldn't it be great if we did it in a hall?'"
McKenzie Quarters' first Bavarian beer hall-style Oktoberfest kicked off with King River kolsch and helmut, pretzels with mustard and German canapes on Friday, October 6.
Seventy people were expected for the evening, to enjoy a menu of schnitzels, wurst and pork knuckle.
Early arrivals were enthusiastic about the event.
"It's good that MacKenzie Quarters do lots of different things," Ashley Morales said.
"They put in the effort to bring some special events to Bendigo."
Oktoberfest will also be celebrated locally next Saturday, October 14, from 1pm, when Bendigo Trades Hall is transformed into a bierhall for the Craft Beer Oktoberfest.
