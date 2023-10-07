New simulated healthcare settings at university will be "invaluable" on the way to earning a degree, according to Sanjana Jijo.
The Bendigo Biomedical Science student is now spoilt for choice as she learns about the human body and more in La Trobe University Bendigo's newly opened $6 million Health and Biomedical Sciences Teaching and Research Hub.
Ms Jijo and students in other disciplines such as pharmacy, paramedicine and more will have access to a mock hospital and pharmacy, anatomy lab and high-tech spaces for research and industry collaboration on the fourth floor of the Engineering and Technology building.
"It's been absolutely fantastic for us," she said.
"The most important thing about this space is that it's used for different types of learning.
"There are screens that contain apps that allow us to see muscles, different types of bones and how they're present on us rather than having to deal with cadavers as we slowly move away from that."
Pharmacy student Hannah Ayres has had access to the mock pharmacy, which allows students to experience the bustling settling they may be in during placements and other experiences.
"You can actually have patient communications (in the mock pharmacy) and implement the skills I've been learning through my lectures and content," she said.
"It's incredibly valuable to my skills and my development as a pharmacist."
La Trobe University vice-chancellor Professor John Dewar said the hub would be a boost for Bendigo students in the early years of their study in nursing, midwifery, biomedical sciences and allied health subjects.
"We are excited to offer our students the opportunity to learn and grow in a world-class facility that will help prepare them for successful careers in the health and biomedical science fields," he said.
La Trobe University invested $3.5 million into the hub in the hope of providing access to collaborative spaces for industry partners and teaching and research facilities such as break-out rooms to support the needs of students and staff.
The hub received $2.5 million from the state government as part of the Higher Education State Investment Fund which was set up to support universities with capital works, applied research and research infrastructure projects, boosting productivity and Victoria's economy as the state emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Research and innovation are essential to Victoria's continued economic success, which is why the government is supporting universities, their students and academics to become international leaders in their field," Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards said.
"Facilities like La Trobe University's Health and Biomedical Hub give Bendigo's healthcare students a chance to test and improve their skills, and help to create a pipeline of work-ready graduates for in- demand jobs in the health sector."
