A Bendigo nursery owner is rejoicing at the news of a hot summer this year.
Macdonalds Nursery owner Lee Macdonald is ready to get out in the garden and make the most of warmer months after an El Nino weather pattern was announced last month.
He said his nursery had everything a garden novice could need to get started before the heat rolled in.
"We don't change our products too often," he said.
"We obviously have seasonal produce, so tomatoes now and not in winter, but things like mulch are here all year round."
Mr Macdonald said the warmer weather could do wonders in a garden they hadn't seen for a few years.
"The fact we're going to have a proper summer after three years is fantastic," he said.
"Because it gives us a chance to get on top of all the pests and fungus and that sort of thing that can get out of control in wet summers.
"We want sunlight to get out fruit ripe and get our flowers out... a lot of people got nothing last year.
"Hotter weather just means I'll spend more time on the hose."
But for anyone just starting out, Mr Macdonald urged them to prepare before the warmer days came around.
"Mulch is vital for conserving moisture and it's a matter of being smart and improve your ground so it holds more water," he said.
"Choose plants that don't require heaps of water and group them together.
"And if you're going to prune, do it now before the heat because if you leave it to late, the plant won't survive the heat."
