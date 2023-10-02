Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our Future

Bendigo's Macdonalds Nursery ready to keep plants going in heat

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
October 3 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macdonalds Nursery owner Lee Macdonald is excited to see what warmer weather will do to help plants this summer. Picture by Alex Gretgrix
Macdonalds Nursery owner Lee Macdonald is excited to see what warmer weather will do to help plants this summer. Picture by Alex Gretgrix

A Bendigo nursery owner is rejoicing at the news of a hot summer this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.