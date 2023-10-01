UPDATED: Federal Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters has urged Bendigo residents to make the most of early voting, ahead of the Voice to Parliament referendum.
Standing out the front of the early voting booth at the old Dymocks shop at Bath Lane on Monday, Ms Chesters said some people needed to be reminded voting was compulsory.
"For anyone who's 41 or under, they've never voted before in a referendum," she said.
"Anyone who's arrived in the country and become an Australian citizen prior to that date as well, this will be their first referendum."
MORE NEWS:
Ms Chesters, who has been a big supporter of Voice to Parliament, said the referendum felt similar to a federal election campaign, although there was "less nervousness" because it wasn't her name on the ballot paper.
"There's just as much stress in a way because you are hoping that people know that they have to vote," she said.
Early voting was available at the old Dymocks Bendigo Bank shop and Eaglehawk Primary School hall, with one more booth opening in Bendigo Saturday, October 7, as well as a Castlemaine booth.
Find your closest early voting centre on the map below:
While there was not a huge line out the front of the voting centre, Ms Chesters said she expected it to get busier as more people looked to cast their vote early.
"It's a turnout participation ballot, so [I] just encourage people to get out there and vote," she said.
"It's our obligation as Australian citizens, but it's also an opportunity to have a say in changing our constitution, and in my opinion, changing it for the better, making it stronger, giving our First Nations people the recognition that they deserve."
EARLIER: Bendigo residents will have their chance to cast their vote early at the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament referendum.
The referendum proposes an alteration to the Constitution, to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
Voters are asked to vote yes or no on the question "do you approve this proposed alteration?".
An early voting centre at Dymocks Bendigo Bank Central Shops opened on Monday, October 2.
Further early voting centres open at Bendigo Anglican Cathedral Hall (St Paul's) and Castlemaine Catholic Church Hall (St Mary's) on Saturday, October 7 before opening Monday to Friday.
If the referendum is successful, the following lines would be inserted into the Australian Constitution:
"Chapter IX Recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples
129 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice
Only eight out of 44 referendums have been successful in Australia since federation, with the last one held in 1999 asking whether the country should become a republic.
Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said he encouraged voters to plan their vote.
"Federal referendums are in-person events just like elections," he said.
"This is the first time the country is coming together in nearly a quarter of a century to have their say on potential Constitutional change.
"If you can vote on October 14, then that's what you should do. However, if your circumstances might prevent you from doing that then you need to think about the early voting options available and vote according to your circumstances."
On October 14, there would be many more places available for Bendigo residents to vote.
Find your voting centre on the map below:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.