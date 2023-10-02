A pair of scooter hoons allegedly driving erratically and without helmets around Bendigo need to be stopped "before they get hurt", according to police.
Bendigo Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks said police were investigating the "obviously illegal, but also inherently dangerous" driving.
"They're ducking in and out of traffic and riding in and out of places in the CBD and appearing from between parked cars and all sorts of stuff," Senior Sergeant Brooks said.
The male driver and male passenger had been seen allegedly riding at dangerous speeds in the Flora Hill and Kangaroo Flat areas on September 30 as well as the Bendigo CBD, Rosalind Park and North Bendigo areas on October 1.
Police were concerned at the lack of safety gear the pair were wearing if they were involved in a crash.
"They're going to get hurt," Senior Sergeant Brooks said.
"It's not just about prosecuting these people, it's about protecting these people."
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on (03) 5448 1300, or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
