Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Crime

Police pair allegedly driving scooter erratically around Bendigo

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated October 2 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 4:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Investigators have released an image of two males who may be able to assist with enquiries. Picture supplied by police
Investigators have released an image of two males who may be able to assist with enquiries. Picture supplied by police

A pair of scooter hoons allegedly driving erratically and without helmets around Bendigo need to be stopped "before they get hurt", according to police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.