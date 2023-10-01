It's a moment Craig Ginnivan will never forget.
Standing in the Collingwood rooms at the MCG as his elated son Jack strode towards him with an AFL premiership medal around his neck.
"I grabbed Jack, gave him a big hug and a kiss,'' Craig said.
"Then we got to stand in a circle with the players and the other families and sing the club song.
"It was an amazing experience. We're so proud of Jack and the work he's put in to get this far."
Not long earlier, Craig and his family sat through the most nerve-wracking two-and-a-half hours of their lives.
Sitting with other Collingwood player families on level two of the Ponsford Stand at the MCG, the Castlemaine-based Ginnivans watched the Pies and Brisbane play out one of the greatest AFL grand finals of all time.
The lead changed 10 times throughout the game, including twice in a pressure-packed final five minutes of the game.
"We were nervous, for sure,'' Craig said.
"When Charlie Cameron kicked that goal in the last quarter to put Brisbane in front I thought we were in trouble.
"They train for those close situations and they've won so many close games, so I thought if they could get their noses back in front they'd be able to hang on.
"Great couple of goals by Jordy (De Goey) and Steele (Sidebottom) and the boys did hang on."
And when the final siren sounded with Collingwood four points in front?
"If I can use one word, it would be relieved,'' Craig Ginnivan said.
"The boys worked so hard, so to come away with the win was a relief."
READ MORE: BDCA season fixture 2023-24
The family watched on with pride as Jack was called to the dias to receive his premiership medal
"Jack's now a premiership player,'' Craig said.
"We're stoked for him. The whole day was awesome.
"We had a chat with him in the morning before the game, then the game itself, we were in the rooms after the game and then the dinner afterwards where there were close to 1000 people there.
"To experience that was pretty cool. It's not something you get to do very often.
Craig said it took a while for Jack to realise what he'd achieved.
"It took a bit for it to sink in for Jack that he'd actually won the premiership,'' Craig said.
"We kept telling him he was a premiership player, but by the end of the night, after he and the other players had had a few drinks, he was happy to tell me he was a premiership player.
"It was quite good."
Jack created headlines prior to the grand final after it was revealed he spent grand final eve at the races at Moonee Valley.
"That's Jack, he does it his way,'' Craig said.
"He wasn't out late, he just went and watched his mate's horse run.
"Because it was Jack, they (the media) want to make something of it.
"It really was a case of nothing to see here."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.