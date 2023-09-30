The Bendigo District Cricket Association is hopeful the 2023-24 season will start on time next Saturday.
The quick turnaround between football and cricket, and forecast rain in Bendigo this week, has put pressure on curators to have pitches ready for play.
The BDCA has reverted to a largely two-day format this summer, with round one a two-day fixture on October 7 and 14.
Traditionally, the BDCA played nine two-day games and four one-day games.
One of the one-day rounds has been dropped this year because clubs didn't want any Sunday cricket through the home and away season.
"We are hopeful that we'll get started next week,'' BDCA president Travis Harling said.
"Strathfieldsaye will probably start (its home games) at the QEO because there's some work being done (at Tannery Lane).
"There's practice games played at some of the other grounds, so we seem to be in good shape.
"There's some rain forecast late next week, but we'll see how it goes.
"We could have delayed the start of the season by another week (to give the curators more time), but to do that we'd need to add a Sunday into the draw and the clubs don't want Sunday cricket.
"It's a hard one because if we get a couple of heat outs through the summer then there'll be complaints that we're not playing enough cricket."
Harling said clubs were well-placed to field teams in all divisions.
"Senior numbers seem okay,'' Harling said.
"Under-18 cricket is the age group that creates the most discussion in terms of should we continue that division.
"All of a sudden this year we have 11 teams with Maiden Gully coming in.
"I know a few teams are still trying to get one or two more players, so hopefully we stay at that number."
The junior season was originally scheduled to start next Saturday as well, but that decision is under review.
"Some clubs are struggling for that last couple of players to fill junior sides,'' Harling said.
"It's hard coming off the back of school holidays, so we might push the start of junior cricket back a week.
"If we do that we can bring them back a week earlier at the end of January to fit everything in."
Kangaroo Flat is the reigning BDCA first XI premier and the Roos start their premiership defence away to Canterbury Park.
The Roos are the only first XI team to have seven of their 12 games at home, while Strathfieldsaye is the only team to have five home games instead of six.
Kangaroo Flat plays five games in a row at home from rounds five to nine, including all three of its one-day fixtures.
ROUND 1 - October 7-14
Huntly North v Sandhurst
Bendigo United v White Hills
Eaglehawk v Kangaroo Flat
Golden Square v Strathdale-Maristians
Strathfieldsaye v Bendigo
ROUND 2 - October 21-28
White Hills v Huntly North
Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo United
Strathdale-Maristians v Eaglehawk
Bendigo v Golden Square
Sandhurst v Strathfieldsaye
ROUND 3 - November 4-11
Huntly North v Kangaroo Flat
Bendigo United v Strathdale-Maristians
Eaglehawk v Bendigo
Golden Square v Strathfieldsaye
White Hills v Sandhurst
ROUND 4 - November 18-25
Strathdale-Maristians v Huntly North
Bendigo v Bendigo United
Strathfieldsaye v Eaglehawk
Sandhurst v Golden Square
White Hills v Kangaroo Flat
ROUND 5 - December 2-9
Huntly North v Bendigo
Bendigo United v Strathfieldsaye
Eaglehawk v Golden Square
Strathdale-Maristians v White Hills
Kangaroo Flat v Sandhurst
ROUND 6 - December 16
Sandhurst v Huntly North
White Hills v Bendigo United
Kangaroo Flat v Eaglehawk
Strathdale-Maristians v Golden Square
Bendigo v Strathfieldsaye
ROUND 7 - January 6
Huntly North v Strathdale-Maristians
Bendigo United v Bendigo
Eaglehawk v Strathfieldsaye
Golden Square v Sandhurst
Kangaroo Flat v White Hills
ROUND 8 - January 13
Golden Square v Huntly North
Bendigo United v Eaglehawk
White Hills v Strathfieldsaye
Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo
Sandhurst v Strathdale-Maristians
ROUND 9 - January 20-27
Strathfieldsaye v Huntly North
Golden Square v Bendigo United
Sandhurst v Eaglehawk
Bendigo v White Hills
Kangaroo Flat v Strathdale-Maristians
ROUND 10 - February 3-10
Huntly North v Golden Square
Bendigo United v Eaglehawk
Strathfieldsaye v White Hills
Bendigo v Kangaroo Flat
Strathdale-Maristians v Sandhurst
ROUND 11 - February 17-24
Eaglehawk v Huntly North
Sandhurst v Bendigo United
White Hills v Golden Square
Kangaroo Flat v Strathfieldsaye
Strathdale-Maristians v Bendigo
ROUND 12 - March 2-9
Huntly North v Bendigo United
Eaglehawk v White Hills
Golden Square v Kangaroo Flat
Strathfieldsaye v Strathdale-Maristians
Bendigo v Sandhurst
SEMI-FINALS - March 16-17
GRAND FINAL - March 23-24
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.