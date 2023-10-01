A young man ended up back in Bendigo Magistrates' Court after he "decided to start World War Three" during a violent attack on a woman in Heathcote.
Magistrate Russell Kelly told Jack Chapman that attacks were a "one way ticket to jail" and that he would lock "him up for Christmas" if he stepped out of line again.
"Do not hit a woman, under any circumstances," the magistrate warned the 19-year-old.
Chapman pleaded guilty to unlawful assault after punching the woman, who he knew, multiple times in the face after approaching her on the street on August 11, 2023.
His appearance was four months after receiving a good behaviour bond and ordered to do counselling for other crimes.
Magistrate Kelly told Chapman, 19, he was back in court because he "decided to start WW3" by carrying out the attack.
The woman was walking home with another person after watching a TV football match at a nearby home.
The court heard Chapman approached her and yelled at her before punching her in the face.
She fell over and then the other witness called 000.
The victim then launched an attack on Chapman, sitting on top of him and punching him, before he punched her again.
The victim was left with blood coming from her nose and cuts on her lip. She was treated at the scene by paramedics but refused further medical assistance.
After the attack ended Chapman was driven home by a family member.
The victim then reported the attack to police the next day.
Chapman first denied the attack, then later told police he had been defending himself.
He denied assaulting her, saying she "must have got in the way" and that it "would not have been on purpose".
The court heard the attack was ultimately "just a lot of bravado" and the 19-year-old was "very remorseful".
His defence lawyer told the court it was an alcohol fuelled event and he was now seeking counselling from the Loddon Valley alcohol and drug service.
The metal fabricator lives with his mum and dad, and the court heard his grandmother was in palliative care.
"You're no good to anyone in jail," Magistrate Kelly told Chapman.
He said there were plenty of young men in jail for manslaughter for assaults that turned fatal.
Chapman who was fined $1000 alongside the bond he received earlier this year for previous offending, has had his most recent assault matter adjourned for three months.
On his return, Magistrate Kelly said he must bring a letter from his alcohol counsellor to prove engagement.
He will return to court in November.
