Bendigo Pioneers and Sandhurst team-mates Tobie Travaglia and Archer Day-Wicks will be on opposing teams for the annual match that features 46 of the most talented under-17 footballers in Australia.
Travaglia will wear number 10 for Team Selwood, named after the Geelong champion.
Day-Wicks will wear number seven for Team Natanui, named after the recently retired West Coast great.
Joining Day-Wicks in the Team Natanui squad is Moama's Jobe Shanahan (jumper number 18), who had an impressive season with the Pioneers.
Travaglia won the Pioneers' best and fairest count on Thursday night, while Day-Wicks impressed for Sandhurst's senior team in the BFNL finals.
Players were nominated by state talent programs, national selectors and AFL clubs, with all states and territories represented across the 46-player squad.
"The AFL Futures match is a highlight on the AFL Talent calendar and provides football fans an introduction to the talented young players who are about to enter their draft year,'' AFL National academy manager Tarkyn Lockyer said.
"We are delighted to be able to play the game ahead of the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final and provide the opportunity for our young stars from across the country to experience the excitement of being part of the biggest day of the AFL season."
Sydney Swans Academy coach Mark McVeigh will coach Team Selwood, with assistants to include Mark Brown (Murray Bushrangers), Lauren Morecroft (Eastern Ranges) and Jeromey Webberley (Tasmania Devils).
Victoria Metro under 16 coach Andrew Sturgess will coach Team Naitanui with assistants to include Mitch Hahn (Brisbane Lions Academy), Tony Bamford (South Australia U18) and Mel Hickey (Geelong Falcons)
Saturday's game at the MCG starts at 9.30am and will be broadcast on afl.com.au
