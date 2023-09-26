When the Strathfieldsaye Storm run onto the ground for round one of the 2024 BFNL season, it will be strange not to see the number eight front and centre.
Since the club's inception in 2009, Lachlan Sharp's number eight jumper has been the focal point for Storm players, fans and opponents.
Sharp confirmed on Tuesday that he was leaving the Storm to join LVFNL club Bridgewater as co-coach alongside Rick Ladson.
Glen Cowling, who was president of the Storm for much of Sharp's career with the club, said his departure would be felt on and off the ground.
"He's been a big part of the culture of the club,'' Cowling said of Sharp.
"I've never seen anyone have an impact on juniors like he does. The kids love him from under-12s right through to under-16s.
"He spends a lot of his time building those relationships. He doesn't miss a function, he's always there for the club.
"There's no-one at the club that's been as invested in the club as much as him. On and off the field he's the total package."
Cowling said Sharp's loyalty to Strathfieldsaye was a
"He had huge offers to play elsewhere,'' Cowling said of Sharp.
"He knocked back some huge offers back in that 2016-2018 era. It would have been easy for him to take the big money on offer, but he stayed true to Strathfieldsaye.
"We couldn't have asked for more from him and he goes to Bridgewater with our blessing.
"We hope he goes away and learns and, you never know, he could be back with us as a coach in a few years."
Sharp's premiership team-mate Jayden Donaldson saw up close what his great mate contributed to the footy club.
"Sharpy has meant everything to the club on and off the field,'' Donaldson said.
"Externally, people will remember what he's done on the field and those achievements were fantastic, but those inside the club will remember what he's done off the field just as much."
In a glittering on-field career that included four flags, the 2017 grand final was perhaps Sharp's finest moment.
He kicked five of his six goals in the final quarter as Strathfieldsaye reeled in Eaglehawk's 20-point lead and won by 32 points.
He won the Michelsen Medal that season and the grand final heroics took his season tally to 142 goals.
"One of Sharpy's most unique gifts is that he takes his chances when he gets them,'' Donaldson said
"Quite often they were at important times in games over the years.
"His role at the club evolved over time, starting as a talented livewire and progressing to the number one focal point.
"It was always a sigh of relief when the ball was in his hands because you knew something good was about to happen.
"He's certainly the most talented footballer I've seen at local level.
"He had the ability to do the freakishly good on a regular basis."
