Former Bendigo Pioneers and Sandhurst footballer Flynn Perez is looking for a new AFL home after he was delisted by North Melbourne on Wednesday.
Taken by the Roos with selection 35 of the 2019 AFL National Draft, Perez had little luck at Arden Street.
After suffering a ruptured ACL in his final season with the Bendigo Pioneers, Perez suffered the same injury in 2021 and missed another 12 months of football.
Perez, 22, played 24 senior games in three seasons with the Roos, mostly in defence, where he averaged 12 possessions and three marks per game.
Perez played in two wins from 24 games, including his final game for the club - this year's round 24 win over Gold Coast.
Lachie Young, Phoenix Spicer and Jacob Edwards were also delisted by the Roos.
"We thank Lachie, Flynn, Phoenix and Jacob for all their efforts and their dedication to our program during their respective time at North Melbourne," North Melbourne's general manager of football Todd Viney said.
"It is always a tough time of year having to make these kinds of decisions around our list, and we wish all four men the best for their future endeavours."
