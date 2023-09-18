Bendigo Advertisersport
Inspirational Kangaroo Flat skipper Chelsea Sartori claims overdue Betty Thompson Medal triumph

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 18 2023 - 11:41am, first published 11:00am
Kangaroo Flat star Chelsea Sartori has capped a stellar 2023 BFNL season by claiming her first Betty Thompson Medal. Picture by Darren Howe
THROUGHOUT a stellar BFNL A-grade career that launched as a 14-year-old at Castlemaine and took serious flight following her move to Kangaroo Flat in 2014, Chelsea Sartori has been the epitome of team-first and selflessness.

