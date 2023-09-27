CHAMPION jockey Damien Oliver has declared Celui as a genuine spring contender following the well-bred colt's impressive return to racing on his home track on Wednesday.
The Brent Stanley-trained three-year-old easily accounted for his rivals over 1000m, scoring an emphatic 3.8-length victory in his first start since his unplaced run last February in the Listed Inglis Millennium (1100m), a $1.95 million race at Randwick.
It was a case of déjà vu, with Celui again winning first-up on his home track.
The colt showed more than a glimpse of immense potential by emphatically winning on debut at Bendigo last December with Stanley's son Jett in the saddle.
He was then sent north and finished second at Canberra in his next start before having his third start in Sydney.
Oliver, who will retire from the saddle at the end of this year's spring racing carnival, was quick to hail Celui's ability.
"He really impressed me when I galloped him the other day; I said to Brent, 'this is the best one you've had'," he said.
"I think he's a pretty fair horse.
"He has shown he can get his head up a little bit, but he's still lightly-raced and he's got improvement race-wise and fitness-wise - all of that.
"But he's got some great talent."
Oliver is adamant Celui can measure up in some big three-year-old races in the spring.
"He's a city-class horse and I think he might be even better than that," he added.
It was the return to racing Bendigo trainer Stanley was hoping for from Celui.
After jumping smartly from barrier two, the colt was keenly challenged early on the outside by Triumphantly, but showed signs of maturity to keep the race on his terms.
Stanley is convinced more than ever he has 'a very good horse' in his midst.
"Just the lack of speed in the race and the low number of horses in the race (six), he had to go to the front," Stanley said.
"But he won well and won like a $1.20 pop should.
"What I liked about when (Triumphantly) out wide came and headed him, he didn't try and race it, he was happy just to float.
"He's actually a very clever horse and with plenty of upside.
"If he was ever going to be vulnerable, it was today.
"He now goes to the city; he goes to the Caulfield and Flemington races now.
"We will try and eyeball one of those good races and then turn him into a stallion."
