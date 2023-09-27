Bendigo Advertiser
Champion jockey Damien Oliver hails potential of Brent Stanley-trained colt Celui after Bendigo win

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 27 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:07pm
Celui, ridden by Damien Oliver wins the Happy 65th Birthday Heather Wyllie Benchmark 64 Handicap at Bendigo on Wednesday. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos
CHAMPION jockey Damien Oliver has declared Celui as a genuine spring contender following the well-bred colt's impressive return to racing on his home track on Wednesday.

