THERE was praise on two fronts for Christine Puls from Maldon trainer Ashley McKnight following a big day on the Horsham jockey's home track on Tuesday.
Firstly for guiding Larry Of Arabia to an impressive maiden win and secondly for sacrificing the ride on San Marino, whose victory in the final race on the program, sealed a winning double for the stable run by Ashley and his co-trainer and father Brian McKnight.
Ashley dedicated the double to his daughter Addison, who celebrated her ninth birthday, on Wednesday this week.
Puls, who does plenty of race, trials and track work riding for the McKnights, selflessly recommended Pakenham-based rider Sheridan Clarke for the steer on San Marino.
It proved an astute call after Clarke took advantage of her opportunity to notch-up an impressive 3.2-length victory on the dependable six-year-old gelding.
San Marino's fourth career victory in 28 starts came 17 days after he was pipped on the line into second place at the same track.
His seven previous starts this preparation had yielded four placings and seven straight top five placings, including a fifth over 1200m at Sandown, when beaten by only two lengths.
McKnight, who often refers to San Marino as 'probably a city class horse in a 62-rating body', branded the win 'a full team effort'.
"He's had his foot on the till the whole prep, (but) things haven't quite gone to plan," he said.
"I said it earlier, but full credit goes to our team. Our team just put in; they love the horses and they really do give 110 per cent all the time.
"It's a great effort by the team; they are my eyes and ears all the time.
"And Christine too ... this was her decision.
"She's definitely a big member of our team and a big supporter, and we're a big supporter of her.
"It was a great effort by Sheridan; four-and-a-half hours to come and ride the one horse. It's a great effort.
"I love the way she rides and she should get a lot more opportunities."
Having settled just behind the leaders, Clarke got the break she was looking for when the favourite Andouillette peeled off the fence at the 400m, allowing San Marino to sneak through on the rails.
He quickly put his rivals to the sword in the straight.
The 29-year-old, who was sidelined for about three months earlier this year with a broken wrist, was quick to thank Puls for the opportunity aboard San Marino.
"I can't thank Chrissy and the McKnight team enough, they've supported me so much," Clarke said.
"He (San Marino) was great. When that horse rolled off the fence, it just helped me even more; it put my horse into the race.
"He took a little bit of riding to get through, but I was really happy with him.
"He's a nice horse and has been running well; he just hasn't won the last couple."
The first leg of a winning double for the McKnights was achieved earlier in the day when the six-year-old gelding Larry Of Arabia broke through for his maiden win over 1100m at start number 10.
Only two of those starts have been for the McKnights after the son of Sports Edition and Goddess Pele started his career under Cindy Alderson at Cranbourne.
His return to racing at Donald in late August for thr McKnights followed a 33-week spell.
Puls was impressed by a near all-the-way win.
"He travelled really good, (but) I had to give him a squeeze out to make him do it," she said.
"He's done everything I've asked.
"Ash had faith in him today, he said he's got him going really well and they've done a great job.
"He's such an anxious big thing and even though he was sweaty, he was still relaxed underneath me.
"I reckon he will get out to 1400m."
