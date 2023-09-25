Surrounded by family and with celebratory letters from King Charles and Prime Minister, Bendigo resident Dallas Plant was able to celebrate her 100th birthday in style.
Ms Plant was born in Merbein West, just outside of Mildura, in 1923 as the third child of Clarence Leslie Wescombe and Helen Irene Wescombe.
She had two sisters Valerie Joy who was four years old and Marjory Joan who was two years old when Ms Plant was born.
Ms Plant would go on to marry her husband, RAAF serviceman George Plant, in January 1946 when they were both 22 years old.
The marriage would last fifty years until his passing in 1996 and result in three children; Helen, Bill and Maxine.
Ms Plant got to celebrate the day with her children, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and many friends at the Rotary Hall in Eaglehawk.
The RSL and Probus member has dedicated many hours to various causes around the Bendigo area including to the RSL sub-branch, Bendigo Health Palliative Care and Neighbourhood Watch.
Ever the faithful volunteer Ms Plant would dedicate time to organise bus trips for seniors in Bendigo and while doing so to raise funds in support of Bendigo Health Palliative Care Unit.
The keen St Kilda fan was also treated to a afternoon tea at the St Laurence Court aged care facility she resides in.
