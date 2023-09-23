1pm: Welcome to the Queen Elizabeth Oval for BFNL grand final day.
Weather conditions in Bendigo couldn't be better for the BFNL's big day - fine and about 21 degrees and a big crowd is starting to file into the home of Bendigo sport.
It's already been a big day for Gisborne Football Netball Club. The Bulldogs won two flags after surviving thrilling grand finals in the 17-and-under netball and the under-18 football.
The 17-and-under netball grand final was a one-goal win over Sandhurst, while in the under-18 footy a late goal lifted Gisborne to a four-point win over Golden Square.
1.10pm: We're close to three-quarter time in the reserves football grand final and an upset is on the cards.
Sandhurst leads minor premier Eaglehawk by 32 points. The Dragons are 7.4 (46) to the Borough 2.2 (14).
On the netball court, Kangaroo Flat won the B-reserve grand final 49-41 over Sandhurst.
1.15pm: Three quarter-time in the reserves footy grand final and Sandhurst holds a 26-point lead over Eaglehawk.
The Dragons lead 7.4 (46) to 3.2 (20).
1.23pm: Three minutes into the final quarter of the reserves grand final and no goals added tby either team. Sandhurst 46 leads Eaglehawk 21.
1.27pm: Eaglehawk with all the play and Jacob Greenwood converts from a set shot. Hawks back within 18 points of Sandhurst, 8 minutes into the final quarter of reserves grand final.
1.31pm: Game on in the reserves grand final. Jack Daley slots a set shot from 40m out and the Hawks close to within 12 points at the 11-minute mark.
1.32pm: Sandhurst has won its first netball premiership of the day. The Dragons defeated Gisborne in the B-grade grand final.
The Dragons, who qualified for all five of the netball grand finals, had previously lost the 17-and-under and B-reserve finals earlier today.
1.35pm: 15 minutes into final quarter of the reserves. Sandhurst 47 leads Eaglehawk 35.
1.36pm: That could be the sealer. Sandhurst youngster Harrison Free launches a bomb from 50 that sails through for a goal. Dragons by 18 points.
1.38pm: The wind has been knocked out of Eaglehawk's sail. Dragons content to force stoppage after stoppage on the outer wing. Maybe five minutes left and the margin is 18 points.
1.40pm: 20 minutes gone in final quarter - Sandhurst 53 leads Eaglehawk 35. Final term is 15 minutes plus time-on. Not long to go until Sandhurst celebrates premiership glory.
1.45pm: SIREN - Sandhurst wins the BFNL reserves grand final - 8.5 (53) to Eaglehawk 5.6 (36).
The Dragons embrace in the forward pocket at the city end, while the Hawks player slump to the ground.
1.49pm: In the B-grade netball grand final, Sandhurst's Elli Williams earned the medal for best on court.
1.52pm: Presentations underway for the reserves grand final.
Sandhurst coach Jake McLean accepts his premiership medal and races off to prepare for the senior grand final.
1.55pm: The R.F. Turner Medal for best on ground in the reserves awarded to Sandhurst's Harrison Free.
1.56pm: Huge cheer for Sandhurst's Sean O'Farrell when his name was called to collect his premiership medal.
A remarkable comeback from the 23-year-old.
1.58pm: Sandhurst skipper Pat O'Farrell accepts the premiership cup and the Dragons' celebrations begin.
2pm: Short break now as we prepare for the senior grand final between Golden Square and Sandhurst.
2.02pm: Sandhurst off to a great start in the A-reserve netball grand final. The Dragons lead Gisborne 21-13 in the second quarter.
2.12pm: National anthem has been played. Sandhurst and Golden Square warming up for the big dance. Sandhurst and Gisborne A-grade netball team off to prepare for their grand final, which is scheduled to start at 3pm.
2.18pm: Here we go - ready to go for the first bounce. Sandhurst kicking to the city end. Co-coach Bryce Curnow starting forward in a surprise move by the Dragons.
2.20pm: Golden Square with the first two scores of the day - two behinds.
2.22pm: A couple of Sandhurst veterans combine inside 50. Andy Collins finds Nick Stagg, but Stagg's set shot from 35m out on a 45 degree angle fails to score.
2.23pm: Key match-ups early - Square's Jack Geary going head-to- hand with Sandhurst's Sam Conforti, Sandhurst's James Coghlan has the job on Square's Tom Toma, Square's number one defender Jon Coe is playing on Sandhurst young gun Cobi Maxted. As expected, Sandhurst's Isaac Ruff has the task of stopping Square's leading goalkicker Joel Brett.
2.26pm: First goal of the grand final to Square key forward Braydon Vaz - a superb set shot fro deep in the pool rooms pocket. Square 8-Sandhurst 0.
2.27pm: The Bulldogs are up and about. A Jack Stewart smother and handball sets up Tom Toma for a snap goal. Square up 14-0 after 9 minutes.
2.30pm: Square's Hamish Morcom should have kicked his side's third goal, but he missed a set shot from 20m out in front.
2.31pm: A-reserve netball update - Snadhurst 32 leads Gisborne 25 in third quarter.
2.32pm: Curnow's stint in the forward line didn't last long. He's back in defence and Lachy Wright is forward.
2.33pm: 15 minutes into first term and Sandhurst yet to score. Square in front 16-0.
2.35pm: Sandhurst veteran Matt Thornton takes a big pack mark and his set shot from 40m out is a GOAL. Dragons on the board, but still trail the Dogs 16-6, 17 minutes gone.
2.39pm: Sandhurst getting some control in general play, but Square's defence rock solid. Square up 16-6 after 22 minutes.
2.41pm: Vaz misses a long-range set shot for Square. from the kick-in the Dragons go coast-to-coast but Collins' snap for goal is rushed through for a behind.
2.42pm: Sandhurst teen Archer Day-Wicks finds Jake McLean in space and McLean snaps truly for his side's second goal. 17-13, 24 minutes into first quarter.
2.44pm: Vaz's set shot from just inside 50 narrowly misses. Square has 2.6 from 8 scoring shots.
2.45pm: Three goals in a row for the Dragons after Andrew Collins collects a loose ball and slams home from one metre out. Sandhurst in front for the first time, 19-18.
2.47pm: Tempers flare on the quarter-time siren. Small melee in front of the scoreboard. Nothing much in it. Sandhurst 3.1 (19) leads Square 2.6 (18).
2.50pm: Sandhurst has won the A-reserve netball premiership. The Dragons won 43-33 over Gisborne.
2.57pm: early stages of the second quarter and Square opens with a long-range goal from Ryan Hartley. Dogs back in front, 25-19 after 3 minutes.
3.04pm: Sandhurst's turn to waste chances. Five-straight inside 50s for Sandhurst, but only one behind on the scoreboard. Square up 25-20 after 9 minutes.
3.06pm: Very early in the A-grade netball grand final. Gisborne leads Sandhurst 4-1.
3.07pm: Joel Brett's first goal of the game via a left-foot snap extends Square's lead to 11 points.
3.13pm: Sandhurst's Charlotte Sexton named best on court in A-reserve netball grand final.
3.14pm: 18 minutes into second quarter - Golden Square 4.8 (32) leads Sandhurst 3.2 (20).
3.17pm: Square's tackling a feature. Sandhurst no flow in its game.
3.18pm: Quarter-time in the A-grade netball and scores are locked at 11-11.
3.19pm: Sam Conforti earns a free kick for Sandhurst, 25m out on a 45 degree angle. He kicks a goal and the Dragons are back within five points, 32-27, 25 minutes gone in second quarter.
3.23pm: Square big man Hugh Freckleton goals from a set shot deep in the forward pocket seconds before the half-time siren. Square leads 5.8 (38) to 4.3 (27) at the main break.
Jack Geary, Ricky Monti, Ryan Hartley best for Square in the first half. Sam Conforti, Jake McLean, Noah Walsh best for the Dragons.
3.28pm: Gisborne leads Sandhurst by four goals in the second quarter of the A-grade netball grand final.
3.36pm: Gisborne leads Sandhurst 20-18 in the A-grade netball grand final.
3.42pm: First score of the third quarter a behind to Sandhurst. Square in front 38-28.
3.43pm: Hamish Morcom awarded a free kick deep in pool rooms pocket. His set shot sails wide to the left for a behind. Square leads 39-28.
3.45pm: Joel Brett's set shot from just inside 50 is a goal and the Bulldogs lead by a game-high 17 points, 6 minutes into the third.
Sandhurst's kicking inside 50 not great today. Square's pressure up the field very good.
3.48pm: Brett wins a 3-on-1 battle across half-forward and earns a stoppage for Square. Momentum going Square's way.
3.49pm: Sandhurst's Cobi Maxted tries to kick a goal with the outside of his right foot from 30m out and it balloons wide. Sandhurst mistakes adding up and proving costly.
3.52pm: Could be a key turning point. With Square about to attack off half-back, a free kick was paid against Square and Sandhurst went forward where Bear Thornton marked in the goalsquare. He kicked his second goal and the margin is back to 11 points.
3.55pm: Another bad miss by the Dragons, Lachy Wright misses a snap from 15m out. 15 minutes gone in the third term and Square leads by 10 points.
3.56pm: Thornton takes another strong mark and kicks his third goal. Sandhurst back within 4 points.
3.58pm: Sandhurst has edged three goals ahead of Gisborne in A-grade netball.
4pm: For the second week in a row Sandhurst teen Archer Day-Wicks takes a hanger. Ball ends up in the hands of Noah Walsh, but his set shot is punched through for a behind. 45-42, Square in front. 20 minutes played in third.
4.05pm: Sandhurst in front. Conforti collects ball from a stoppage and goals on the run from just inside 50. 48-45, 26 minutes gone in third quarter.
4.06pm: Square hasn't been inside 50 for some time. Sandhurst surging.
4.09pm: Three quarter-time - Sandhurst 7.7 (49) leads Golden Square 6.9 (45). The break couldn't come quick enough for Square.
4.10pm: Thriller in the netball. Sandhurst leads Gisborne by 1 late in the final quarter.
4.11pm: With thanks to the king of stats Luke West, Sandhurst has won 18 of its 20 final quarters this year. Square has won 15 of its 20 final terms.
4.13pm: Huge upset in the A-grade netball. Gisborne scored the final two goals of the game to defeat hot favourite Sandhurst 40-39.
4.17pm: Perfect start to final quarter for Square. Liam Barrett dribbles home his first and the Dogs regain the lead, 51-49.
4.19pm: Square's Morcom spills a mark in the goalsquare and Sandhurst rush a point. Instead of being eight points down, the Dragons go forward and Andy Collins marks and goals. Big turnaround. Sandhurst up 55-52 after 4 minutes of final term.
4.21pm: Conforti hits the post with an audacious left-foot banana from 35m out. Hurst up 56-52.
4.22pm: Square work the ball down the grandstand wing and Barrett marks inside 50. His set shot from 50m curls in for a goal and the Dogs are back in front. 58-56, 7 minutes into final term.
4.25pm: Cooper Smith snaps from a stoppage but only registers a behind. Sandhurst within a point, 58-57, 9 minutes gone in the final term.
4.26pm: Rushed behind for Square. 59-57.
4.27pm: Sandhurst turns the footy over across half-back and Jake Thrum finds Toma in space. Toma's set shot from 45m out falls short. No score.
4.28pm: Liam Barrett makes something out of nothing. His dribbler bounces through for his third goal of the quarter. Square by 8 points.
4.29pm: Sandhurst's Day-Wicks takes a smart diving mark. His set shot from 40m out is a goal. Nerves of steel the young fella. Square 65, Sandhurst 63. 14 minutes into the final term.
4.34pm: Square withstands some heavy pressure in defence. 65-63 up, 18 minutes gone.
4.36pm: Square win a crucial contest on the outer wing. Ball goes to Brett on his own and he handballs over the top to Duguid who kicks his first goal. Square in front 71-63, 20 minutes gone.
4.37pm: Sandhurst's Andy Collins misses everything from 30m out under pressure.
4.39pm: Day-Wicks with another HANGER. Best of the day. His set shot from the pocket, just misses. Square up 71-64. 23 minutes gone in final term.
4.40pm: Deliberate out of bounds paid against Square. Day-Wicks tries a banana and misses. Margin back to one kick. Square 71, Sandhurst 65.
4.42pm: Day-Wicks marks 40m out, but plays on and ball turned over.
4.43pm: Big tackle from Barrett earns Square a crucial free kick on the wing. 26 minutes gone.
4.44pm: Another big tackle from Murley stops Conforti in his tracks. Square by 6 points, 28 minutes gone.
4.45pm: Stoppage next to point post for Sandhurst. Square ties it up. Another stoppage to come 35m out from Sandhurst goal.
4.46pm: Square holding on under immense pressure. Free kick paid to Jack Geary deep in defence for high contact. 30 minutes gone.
4.47pm: SIREN - GOLDEN SQUARE WINS
4.47pm: Golden Square 10.11 (71) d Sandhurst 9.11 (65)
Square players embrace on the outer wing, Sandhurst players slump to the turf in disbelief.
Classic grand final. Sandhurst threw everything at Square in the dying stages, but the Dogs did enough to hold on.
Golden Square wins the Bendigo Advertiser Cup for the first time in a decade.
4.55pm: Waiting for presentations to kick-off. Emotions running high in both camps. Tears of joy in the Golden Square camp. Tears of sadness in the Sandhurst camp.
5pm: Nalder Medal for best on ground in the grand final awarded to Golden Square skipper Jack Geary.
AFL Victoria Medal for second best on ground awarded to Sandhurst's Noah Walsh.
5.04pm: Sandhurst co-coach Bryce Curnow congratulates Golden Square on its win.
Curnow "incredibly proud" of his group after the Dragons elevated from fifth in 2022.
5.05pm: The Square medal presentations begin with number one Jake Thrum.
5.10pm: Big reception for all Golden Square players, particularly ruckman Matt Compston, skipper Jack Geary and coach Christian Carter.
Carter paid tribute to Sandhurst and conceded he thought his side was in big trouble. Labelled his team a special group and urges his group to enjoy it.
5.13pm: The Bendigo Advertiser Cup is in the hands of Golden Square.
