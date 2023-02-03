Justine's drive lifts running club

RUNNING can often be a very solitary pastime, but for Bendigo's Justine Babitsch it's the camaraderie of the sport that appeals most.
It's that spirit she has been keen to promote since taking over the reins as president of the Bendigo Athletic Club.
Babitsch was the first female to be elected as president of Bendigo's only professional running club in November 2020.
More than two years on, and after enduring the most challenging of circumstances for sports and recreation clubs during COVID, Babitsch still considers her appointment as an honour and a privilege.
"I was thrilled to be nominated, lost for words really. But I'm loving the role," she said.
"I had my first year with the club in 2019. I hadn't been running very long, but fell in love with the sport and fell in love with the club.
"They were challenging times during COVID, but we are out of that now, so it's onwards and upwards."
Babitsch, a late convert to running, has never been one to shy away from a challenge, and has led by example during her time at the helm of the Bendigo Athletic Club.
She has also not been afraid to step out of her comfort zone.
Two years ago - and just two years after taking up running - she completed her first marathon, at the same time raining money for a cause dear to her heart - Reclink Australia.
A non-for profit organisation, Reclink Australia provides sport and art programs to disadvantaged Australians to create socially inclusive, life-changing opportunities.
Now that she is approaching 50, Babitsch has a new goal and plan in mind.
"Now that I'm turning 50, my goal is to do a 50km ultra, she said.
"The idea is in my head.
"I did my first ultra half-marathon in December and I loved it. I was very slow, but I got through it."
Babitsch's introduction to both running and the athletic club came via an unlikely source.
She chose to enter a five-kilometre fun run, organised by former Bendigo athlete and 2018 Stawell Gift 800m winner Jacob Nolan, to raise funds for Righteous Pups.
Nolan, who won five Victorian Athletic League races during the 2017-18 season, had earlier donated his winnings to the charity, which raises and trains autism assistance dogs and diabetes medical alert dogs and runs other therapy dog programs.
Babitsch laboured through the run, or by her own admission, 'had to walk it'.
But it wasn't long before she was hooked.
"There was an announcement (at the end of the fun run) that the club was starting its cross country season the next week and our motto is health, fun and fitness, so I thought I should join to get fit and lose weight," she said.
"The second week I was so slow they had to come and find me," she added with a chuckle.
"Fast forward to the end of the year, I won the very last race of the season, which was a real buzz.
"Half way through the year they asked me to join the committee and not long after that I was nominated as president."
Fitness and friendship aside, the club has proven pivotal in the bond Babitsch shares with her daughters Renae, 12, and Katie, 11.
Both are club members and have become regular competitors, with Katie enjoying a win in the club's Thursday night distance series only two weeks ago.
Babitsch was proud to see the club emerge unscathed from COVID with its membership having grown, albeit with a new challenge to confront.
A major $1.1m upgrade of the Tom Flood Sports Centre forced the club to find a new home for its Thursday night series.
To that end, Babitsch praised the support of Bendigo Athletics and its general manager Siobhan Thompson, president Craig Burnett and competition manager Peter Barrett for the use of the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill.
The association has led to a big boost in athletes contesting the series, made up of runners from Athletics Bendigo affiliated clubs and the Little Athletics centre.
As the season powers on ahead of the dawn of a new winter cross country season, Babitsch is looking forward to plenty more exciting times for the club, while quietly reflecting on a rewarding first few years as president.
"The highlight really has been the camaraderie within the club and the friendships," she said.
"I like how we all give each other support and how we've come together as a club.
"And it means a lot to me to have my two girls running with the club and to see them forming their own friendships.
"They're doing some really good things with their own running."
